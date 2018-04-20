Eyes on the Street: Work Starts on Phase II of the 8th Street Protected Bike Lane Hurrah! It's now getting extended from Harrison to Townsend

It’s nice to report on street-safety improvements twice in one week.

On Tuesday, Streetsblog took a tour of the new protected bike lanes on Upper Market and Turk. Work has also started on phase two of the parking-protected bike lane on 8th Street, from Harrison to Townsend.

Bike advocate and people-protected bike lane protest organizer Matt Brezina was pleased to see the progress:

Um friends, the 2nd half of 8th street parking protected bike lanes, all the way to Townsend, are being built right now! @EdReiskin @transpocrat @peopleprotected @sfbike I can not wait to celebrate this achievement at our next sfmta board meeting! pic.twitter.com/3a3LFBPw3r — 🏳️‍🌈Brezina 🏳️‍🌈 (@brezina) April 17, 2018

The project, of course, is awesome. Protected bike lanes on the wide and dangerous streets of SoMa will save lives, will make riding far more comfortable, and were the right response to the tragedies that have occurred in SoMa.

That said, there is currently a big challenge for cyclists at the top of 8th. In coordination with a sewer project, the city is building a new transit-boarding island at Market and 8th, and it is creating a real traffic headache for both motorists and cyclists. And, as in the past, no provisions were made for bikes, so it’s particularly hazardous and should be avoided at least until construction is completed, which, according to the SFMTA, should be sometime in May.

In the future, one hopes the city will create safe bicycle detours during construction, just as they would for motorists and, usually, pedestrians.