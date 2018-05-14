Decision time: Sustainable and Equitable Transportation or a Bankrupt BART?

On May 24th the BART board will likely vote on whether to build a five-mile, $1.6 billion rail extension on the Dublin to Livermore corridor down the center of I-580, or a much more cost-effective bus alternative.

They are running out of time to chose. AB 758, which created the Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority, requires that BART take action on an alternative before the end of June, or they will lose control of the project’s future.

BART should vote to approve an express bus/bus rapid transit (BRT) alternative. This is the only option that the region can afford, will provide a reliable connection to the Dublin station, and allows the agency to maintain the existing system. With BRT they can still support critical infrastructure work such as the Transbay Core Capacity Project (which includes 306 new BART cars and a new train control system). Or BART could use the $1.2 billion difference between a full BART extension to Livermore and a BRT for future infrastructure projects such as a second Transbay tube.

This choice mirrors the one BART faced a few years back when it opted to build the Oakland Airport Connector (OAC), despite its high cost and lack of benefits to Oakland residents. That time, instead of investing in a low-cost affordable BRT alternative, the board approved a project that drains funds from the core system. The OAC now suffers from breakdowns, low ridership, and ongoing debt service.

Clearly, a full BART extension to Livermore will require federal funds. That means a federal equity analysis. Currently, BART staff have only done a preliminary analysis that looks mostly at the population around the proposed Livermore Isabel Station and has not yielded much information. BART’s failure to conduct a full equity analysis on the OAC triggered a civil rights complaint (filed by a coalition including Urban Habitat, Public Advocates, TransFrom and Genesis) that resulted in $70 million in federal funds being pulled from the project. In other words, if the full-BART extension is approved, a robust equity analysis will be done after the project has been approved.

Furthermore, the extension is projected to generate 11,900 new daily boardings by 2040. That would be great, but given the current overcrowding of the core system, it means more people will get passed by at stations closer in to downtown Oakland and San Francisco. Meanwhile, the cost per boarding (which includes funds needed to build, operate, maintain, rehabilitate, and replace assets) is $20.6 and the farebox recovery is 88 percent, compared to 193 percent farebox recovery for the bus options. That’s why the full-BART extension option fared poorly in the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s 2013 project performance assessment and is unlikely be prioritized for regional discretionary funds.

The express bus/BRT option, for comparison, would cost only $380 million with a higher cost-effectiveness ($14.1 cost per boarding). It would generate 3,500 new daily boardings, which BART can handle without leaving more people unable to board trains in the core of the system. And, since the current Alameda County transportation sales tax measure includes $400 million that can be used to pay the full cost of the BRT alternative, it can actually get built.

The choice is clear for BART and the region–learn the lessons from the OAC. Build the BRT, address the needs of current riders, and grow ridership by investing in improved reliability and affordability so that all Bay residents have better access to equitable and sustainable transportation now and in the future.

Bob Allen is Urban Habitat’s policy and advocacy campaign director. He’s also an occasional Streetsblog contributor.

  • david vartanoff

    Certainly the least possible investment in a low potential ridership area is the best choice. If mass transit is worth building the Livermore styation should be in the centeral business district. Livermore doesn’t want realmass transit, just another park and ride in the middle of a freeway. IMHO, NOTHING should be done to extend BART service in that region. If Livermore transit users want better access to BART, they have their own bus agency to provide same.

  • jonobate

    The selected alternative should be No Project. The Express Bus/BRT option would cause political consternation as it would preclude any future rail extension and would not be seen as a real BART extension by Livermore or the Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority. The Enhanced Bus option is fine, but it’s a token expenditure, and improving bus service in the area should really be the responsibility of LAVTA.

    With No Project, the Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority will get to move forward planning their proposed DMU extension to West Tracy. Without being forced to adopt the same service assumptions as BART (i.e. 15-minute headways) they can single-track the line, which means they only have to widen one half of the freeway. That along with removing the need for an expensive BART yard greatly reduces the cost, getting to West Tracy for less than the cost of BART to Isabel. It’s still a dumb alignment because it doesn’t serve Downtown Livermore, but it is at least is reasonably cost effective and connects to ACE at Greenville.

    It’s really dumb that we have to have a different agency plan this because BART won’t change their planning assumptions, but we are where we are.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/81d6d961ad0d7e668ef64222845fa11ea1b7bf05b7224ef62485bda63378d9b4.png

  • Jeffrey Baker

    No Build is the only credible alternative. On a list of BART projects ranked by cost/benefit an extension to the middle of a field stands behind 20 other, better projects.

  • quisqas2378

    The picture shown above was taken at West Dublin Pleasanton Station which is NOT the current terminus of that particular BART line.

  • Roger R.

    Wow. Great eye! I took out the caption. Thanks. RR

  • Might as well bend it all the way around to e-BART.

  • jonobate

    Yeah, there have been proposals to extend both eBART and Altamont DMU to a transfer station at downtown Tracy. Not likely to happen, though – there’s not enough riders between Tracy and East Contra Costa to be worth a rail link, and riders from Tracy to SF/Oakland would be better off using the blue line via Altamont rather than the yellow line via East Contra Costa. In the unlikely event that eBART does go beyond Brentwood, it’ll head east to Stockton, where it might be useful for Stockton – SF commuters.

