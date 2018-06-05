Editorial: Impressions of BART’s New Line to Antioch

A forced transfer, stations built between screaming traffic lanes--what was the point of this extension?

IMG_20180605_123538

A little over a week ago, BART held a community ribbon-cutting celebration for its new ten-mile, two-station extension from the end of the Pittsburg/Bay Point line to Antioch. Unfortunately, they provided no service to the ribbon-cutting celebration, so it took a little while for Streetsblog to try it out.

And that was, perhaps, symbolic of everything about this line. Don’t drive a car? Sorry bud, but this train isn’t for you.

Yes, there are other BART stations in the centers of freeways, but these new stations are particularly bad–there’s no buffer, height difference, or sound walls between the platform and the station, just a chain link fence. The roar of traffic is incredible and absolutely withering if you have a long wait for a train.

Waiting for the connection was deafening and noxious.

The transfer station between the old BART and the new is, well, weird. It isn’t at the Pittsburg/Bay Point station–it’s at an entirely new transfer-only station just to the east. Technically, it’s a third new station on the line, except that there is no way in or out for passengers, except by emergency exit. Want to get a coffee before you make your connection from BART to the new eBART? No can do. Need to pee after traveling two hours from, say, San Bruno to your transfer point at Pittsburgh? No restrooms. And none on the trains either.

The new diesel-powered light rail trains themselves are nice enough: quiet and smooth, with decent acceleration. There was a conspicuous absence of bike storage–bikes are permitted in the train, but the only obvious place to store one is in the wheelchair area.

IMG_20180605_113418
The interior of the train.

Fortunately, there were only about fifteen or twenty people on the train, and no wheelchairs, so that wasn’t a problem this time.

What about the station areas, once you climb out of the freeway station pits? My expectations for East Contra Costa urban planning, bike infra, and walkability were not high, and I got pretty much what I expected. I explored around the Pittsburg Center station, because, well, it’s supposed to be a center.

IMG_20180605_115749
This is what you see upon exiting the Pittsburg Center Station.

That sign, above, is on Railroad Avenue and it’s pretty much the first thing one sees upon emerging from the Pittsburg Center station, which, it turns out, is a mile from the actual center of town.

Old downtown Pittsburg

Downtown Pittsburg is quite charming, once you get there. And that’s not surprising, as it is an old railroad-stop town. You have to cross two sets of railroad tracks to get there from BART. One appears to be lightly used by freight trains. The other is used by freight and Amtrak (a San Joaquin train blew by while I was there), although no trains stop anymore.

One of the old tracks that parallel the eBART alignment.
Pittsburg’s old train depot.

There’s also the remains of an old train station.

It turns out BART originally favored using the old tracks for what would become eBART, but apparently negotiations with Union Pacific, which owns the rights of way, broke down in 2007. BART blamed Union Pacific. But it should be noted that Marin and Sonoma managed to work something out with a freight railroad to get the SMART train operating, as did Denver’s transit agency with Union Pacific, for example.

BART opted to use diesel-powered light rail for the extension, which cost $525 million and was sixty percent less expensive than conventional BART, since there’s no third-rail electrification–it’s also not the same gauge and can’t share tracks with the rest of the BART system (thus the forced transfer). The extension was ultimately built as part of a billion-dollar widening of State Route 4, with the tracks added to the median of the freeway. Contrast that with Marin’s SMART train, a diesel-powered multiple unit train that is technically similar, albeit widerthat cost about $400 million to get into service, and it’s over forty miles long (albeit with less frequent service and single-track segments). SMART also has spaces for bikes, by the way.

Map from MTC
The eBART extension is the portion on the upper right of MTC’s map.

It seems as if eBART started out as an idea consistent with the concept of European-style Regional Rail–get the branch lines onto existing ROWs, where they can be extended out into far-flung suburbs for less money than it would cost to create a whole new alignment. But when the agency gave up on its negotiations with Union Pacific, eBART became little more than a coat of greenwash for a freeway widening project. Actually, that’s basically how the project was sold, with BART proclaiming that it will carry “…as many people as an additional lane on Highway 4.”

But a freeway widening, even if you wedge a train into it, doesn’t solve traffic tie-ups. Even in cities with truly comprehensive transit systems, traffic is miserable. Try renting a car and driving around New York, Paris, or Tokyo. Trains provide an alternative to traffic, not a solution to it.

Fortunately, BART recently managed to avoid yet another wasteful freeway widening extension when the proposed Livermore extension got voted down by a more savvy board (although it seems to be resurfacing, again with a plan that still bypasses downtown Livermore). Let’s hope today’s elections in San Francisco and elsewhere bring in even more politicians who understand sound transit planning.

Because transit, even in the suburbs, actually has to take people places besides freeway medians, or it’s not worth building them in the first place.

eBART. Photo: BART
    Think of it as commuter rail the way BART intended the line. Then think of how people are complaining the Antioch station already has too little parking. Then hope for a future ten years from now where increasing numbers of commuters get dropped off at the station, then the autonomous car drives off to pick up someone else. In this scenario, which I think is likely, it’s OK the station is a mile from downtown. Autonomous cars are going to bridge the gaps between home and the station.

  • jonobate

    There was no way eBART was ever going to be consistent with the European idea of regional rail. Those systems are extended onto existing mainlines so that trains can run through from those mainlines into the center of the metro area. This would be like the San Joaquins using the BART lines to get to San Francisco, which is of course impossible as they are technically incompatible. If eBART had used the UP right of way, it would have operated just like the current extension, but next to (not on) the UP lines, rather that down the freeway median. An improvement, as it would serve more walkable areas, but not a game changer.

    It’s also really misleading to compare that UP line with the NWP line used by SMART. The UP line through Pittsburg is one of the main access routes to the Port of Oakland, and it’s understandable (if annoying) that UP wouldn’t want to give up any right-of-way. By contrast the NWP line in Marin & Sonoma was no longer in use, and NWP were happy to work with SMART to get it operational again. In addition to having available right of way, SMART is single track, forcing frequencies much lower than BART, and has grade crossings, which will impact reliability. Both of these things contributed to the reduced cost compared to eBART.

    I also rode the extension at the weekend, and while it’s just a standard auto-centric BART freeway median extension, it does deserve credit for containing costs by a) securing the right of way during the freeway widening, and b) using smaller diesel trains rather than extending conventional BART. Contrast that to I-580 through the tri-valley, where the right of way was given away for HOV/HOT lanes in 2011, resulting in sky high extension costs as both sides of the freeway would need to be widened to create a rail ROW; and where BART sandbagged the EIR to favor a conventional extension as they wanted to get a maintenance yard out of the deal, inexplicably pricing the EMU and DMU options the same as conventional BART, all while praising DMU for saving them money in east Contra Costa. That’s the story that Streetsblog should be covering.

    Going forward, Livermore should consider a SMART-style DMU extension by conducting a non-sandbagged study that allows for a system with significant sections of single track and grade crossings. Ideally the alignment would break out of I-580 along EL Charro Road and serve downtown Livermore, but it looks like the new BART-to-ACE board are firmly in favor of a freeway median alignment. Even this could be okay, as costs can be contained by single tracking and as a consequence only widening one half of the freeway. If we can get a rail connection between BART and ACE at SMART level costs, I’ll consider that a win, even if it is a freeway median alignment.

  • Roger R.

    “There was no way eBART was ever going to be consistent with the European idea of regional rail…BART lines to get to San Francisco, which is of course impossible as they are technically incompatible.” Thanks… I realize that. But they can get close, by building transfers and extensions that follow that model as far as is possible, as they did at Richmond and Millbrae. Thus the link to https://sf.streetsblog.org/2018/04/04/beyond-commuter-rail/

