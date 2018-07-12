Editorial: Keep the Combo J Church/K Ingleside Train

SFMTA has temporarily combined the two lines to help deal with the Twin Peaks closure, but why are the J and K separate to begin with?

From the cab view of a KJ combo train heading into Glen Park (that's a test train ahead in the station). Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
Note: Metropolitan Shuttle, a leader in bus shuttle rentals, regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog Los Angeles. Unless noted in the story, Metropolitan Shuttle is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

I lived in Ingleside, near Ocean Avenue, for a year and a half. When I lived there, I was a regular K Ingleside train rider. On occasion, I needed to get from Ocean and Fairfield to Glen Park or Noe Valley. The only way to get there by rail was to ride the K to Balboa Park and then transfer either to BART or the J Church to continue my journey. Often, my K train would pull into Balboa Park just in time to watch a J leave without me. I’ve waited as much as twenty minutes at Balboa to make the transfer.

And every time it came up I wondered: why do the J and the K turn around at Balboa and head back downtown the way they came, rather than continuing on each other’s alignments? Wouldn’t the service be more useful if, even if they had to pause for a few minutes at Balboa to maintain schedules, the two lines were combined?

SFMTA's map of the KJ during the Twin Peaks closure shows a different way of thinking about Balboa Park operations.
Enter Muni’s Twin Peaks summer tunnel closure. To help make it easier to get around while the tunnel is closed for repairs, Muni has created the KJ Ingleside/Church line. Covering the first day of the closure, I tried out the service from St. Francis Circle to Noe Valley. The train pulled into the Balboa Park loop but, rather than turning around and heading back where it came from, it simply continued down San Jose Avenue on the J Church alignment to downtown.

It was the easiest trip from Ingleside to Noe I’d ever had.

Now, there may not be a huge demand for a one-seat ride from Ocean Avenue to Glen Park, Noe Valley, and other stops on this alignment. But there’s probably some–and it’s unclear why it’s been necessary to make this trip so difficult.

According to SFMTA spokesman Paul Rose, the agency is not considering continuing the KJ service after the Twin Peaks tunnel re-opens. And, clearly, there are considerations about making lines too long–the K line already combines with the T-Third train, so further combining it with the J Church would make a very long, complex line that might be plagued by scheduling problems. But when the Central Subway opens, T trains will be rerouted into the new tunnel, rending this particular argument against continuing the KJ moot.

“The KT line was created as a stop-gap between the opening of phase 1 of the T-Third and the opening of the Central Subway. Originally kept separate from the K, one of the goals of merging the lines was to reduce the impact on the Market Street tunnel by running the line through. The KJ line actually does a better job of meeting those goals and would allow for better connections between Ingleside, Glen Park, and Noe Valley (and Stern Grove!),” wrote Reed Martin of the San Francisco Transit Riders in an email.

If the KJ were to be continued, clearly it should not originate at St. Francis Circle, where it does now because of the Twin Peaks tunnel closure. Rather, it could follow the entire K and J alignments, starting and ending at Embarcadero. There are other configurations Muni could consider. But either way, the temporary KJ train is an opportunity for Muni to take another look at how it operates its trains to–and through–Balboa Park.

Tell us what you think in the comments below.

  • Keith

    Hey, while we think about the J, let’s plan next year to run it to the new Chinatown station rather than Embarcadero. That’d be a great way to connect the Mission/Noe area with Chinatown and North Beach

  • mx

    I like the idea, but is that possible? My understanding is that the only way to get into the Central Subway is to go into the new tunnel at 4th st. I’m not aware of an underground connection between the tunnels.

  • bob tobb

    From a purely selfish standpoint, I’d love this: I live at the southern end of the J and like to go up to Ocean for various restaurants, but it’s a pain in the ass with current transit infrastructure so we never take transit, and drive or walk instead.

  • Foginacan

    The M should connect, not the K.

    It’s a sad day when people can’t figure out the reason an Ingleside bus was chosen to extend to the Third Street Rail.

  • jonobate

    Extend the M to Daly City BART using new track built in the center of Juniper Sierra Blvd, abandoning the section of the route on Broad/Randolph/San Jose.

    Extend the J onto the Broad/Randolph/San Jose track abandoned by the M, and then onto the new Juniper Sierra track to terminate at Daly City BART.

    Extend the K to Bayshore Caltrain using new track built in the center of Geneva Ave. The T would also use the last section of this track to terminate at Bayshore Caltrain.

    Balboa Park would then be a crossroads for the J and K trains, with neither service terminating there. New Muni yards would be built near Daly City BART and Bayshore Caltrain, and the Balboa Park yard could be developed into something more appropriate for a site right next to a BART station.

  • Balboa Park is a transfer station. That’s why the J ends there.
    Originally, the J terminated at 30th/Mission. It was extended along San Jose Avenue to Balboa Park, just like the M line was extended to Balboa through Ingleside. Muni has expressed the idea of extending the J to SFSU or Stonestown depending on whether the M line underground project ever moves forward, but I totally agree that the current configuration of the rail system can be improved whether it’s through rerouting or consolidation.

  • That is impossible. The only way into the CS tunnel is along 4th.
    The best way to connect along a N-S route would be if the J was extended under Fillmore to the Marina then east to Aquatic Park/Wharf and then under Columbus where it could run as a combined J/T with the T running between Bayshore (eventually) and 30th/Mission or just to the wharf and the J from Balboa Park (or SFSU/Stonestown depending on whether the M line goes underground on 19th Ave) to 3rd/22nd in Mission Bay. With much of the line underground in the densest parts of the city, travel time would be reduced dramatically while connecting many neighborhoods and commercial centers.

