Should the Mayor Sack Director Reiskin?

SFMTA's Ed Reiskin getting a shoe shine at the new Salesforce Transit Center on Aug. 13., during lunch hour. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
SFMTA's Ed Reiskin getting a shoe shine at the new Salesforce Transit Center on Aug. 13., during lunch hour. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Note: Metropolitan Shuttle, a leader in bus shuttle rentals, regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog Los Angeles. Unless noted in the story, Metropolitan Shuttle is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Mayor London Breed has written a warning letter to SFMTA director Ed Reiskin, setting the stage for his potential dismissal, reports the San Francisco Examiner and the Chronicle.

From the letterposted online by the Examiner:

Dear Director Reiskin:

In the weeks since I took the mayoral oath of office, a number of challenges have come to light related to the SFMTA and Muni service. Perhaps most significant are service reductions that should have been anticipated and mitigated. But I am also seriously concerned about the lack of background checks performed on major construction contractors and an opaque process to select scooter pilot permit recipients.

Mayor Breed is talking about a lack of background checks because of Patrick Ricketts, a construction worker who was killed working in the Twin Peaks Tunnel. As reported in the ExaminerShimmick Construction, the contractor hired to work on the Twin Peaks tunnel retrofit, had a history of safety violations.

The agency has also come under criticism for ongoing delays in issuing scooter permits. The mayor goes on to write that “Without a dependable bus and rail system, people will choose private cars. This undermines our climate and sustainability goals and exacerbates our congestion issues. I have communicated to the SFMTA Board of Directors that I want to see significant improvements in Muni service, and in fact, in all facets of the SFMTA.”

“The SFMTA’s budget grew by $60 million last year, so I expect that conditions will improve in the very nearterm future,” she added in the letter. “To hold the SFMTA accountable, I will be tracking the Controller’s Transportation City Scorecards. The Controller monitors twelve metrics, from on-time performance to traffic congestion, and I expect to see improvement across the board.”

The advocacy community was pleased to see the mayor’s letter.

“It is encouraging to hear our mayor speaking up for the 350,000 people who rely on Muni every day,” wrote the San Francisco Transit Riders director, Rachel Hyden, in an email to Streetsblog. “She hit the nail on the head – when people can’t depend on Muni, they are forced to make less sustainable options to get around. Pulling runs and stranding riders is the perfect recipe for losing people’s trust.”

Bike advocates were also supportive of Breed’s tough stance. “We’re glad to read that Mayor Breed agrees with our members that protected bike lanes need to be delivered faster, and we will continue to hold the SFMTA accountable to ensure that happens,” wrote Rachel Dearborn, Interim Communications Director for the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, in an email to Streetsblog. Another bike and safety advocate close to the goings on in City Hall and the SFMTA emailed Streetsblog some more strongly worded comments (on condition of anonymity): “The SFMTA’s flip flops on projects from Upper Market, to Turk Street, to Townsend have revealed inept and spineless leadership.” Many advocates hold Reiskin personally responsible for delays because, they say, he failed to stand up to San Francisco fire department officials who attempted to block projects over access and response time concerns that were widely seen as unsupported and parochial.

Walk San Francisco declined to comment on the letter.

At today’s SFMTA Board of Directors meeting, Reiskin accepted responsibility for gaps in Muni service, which he attributed to the demands of providing replacement bus service for the summer Twin Peaks tunnel subway closure, getting the new light rail cars ready, and delays in training new drivers. But he conceded that all of these challenges were known in advance and that “we could have done a better job” at making sure impacts on bus services and staffing levels were minimized. “I fully accept responsibility.”

“We look forward to SFMTA finding real solutions to the seemingly chronic issue of operator shortages,” concluded Hyden. The advocate who commented anonymously added that past SF mayors haven’t pushed hard enough to bring bike, safety and transit improvements and that “Replacing Reiskin would be a real test for Mayor Breed that a lot of people will watch very closely.”

Reiskin started the job in the summer of 2011, after coming over from SF Department of Public Works. At the time, he was called by this publication a “bicyclist and Muni rider, widely respected by staff, supervisors and transit advocates.”

“I want to acknowledge there’s been a lot of frustration from the riders and the public,” added Reiskin at today’s Board meeting. “We will redouble our efforts… to be better serving the people of the city.”

What have you thought of Reiskin’s tenure? Where has he shown strength and where has he failed? And should he be shown to the door? Post your thoughts below.

  • helloandyhihi

    There is no vision to make Muni fast and reliable.

    Despite the Muni Forward program under Reskin’s leadership, Muni buses and trains continue to show up on-time only about half the time.

    Critical projects like Better Market Street and Geary & Van Ness Bus Rapid continue to languish under his leadership.

    And every time Muni’s own planners propose measures that would help improve transportation in the city, the agency cowers to every single supervisor who gets a few calls from cranky neighbors who never want anything to change. (Last week’s example: removing traffic circles that were already installed.)

    Even simple things haven’t gotten done, like incorporating an etiquette ad campaign, which was needed before people started blaring music and speakerphone conversations.

    That’s a pathetic record. Without a citywide vision, every improvement is an incremental stab in the dark at that everybody just kinda sorta hopes will help a little bit. As another prolific internet commenter would write: WEAK.

    PS: Remember SFTR’s long-faded 30×30 plan to push the city to make the entire city accessible within 30 minutes by 2030? Why doesn’t the mayor push that?

  • twinpeaks_sf

    In one direction, the electeds say “move faster”; in the other, they yell “go back and do moar outreach” . . .

  • Michael Smith

    It is unfortunate that while most of the road blocks to creating better transportation are due to city hall, yet the SFMTA gets blamed. Every good improvement is interfered with by either the supervisors or the mayor. Look at the transit lanes on Mission, which have been a huge success. But they were delayed and watered down because of city hall. Bike share has ground to a halt because of city hall. Sunday meters? Yup, killed because of city hall.

    And do folks really think that the mayor, who never ever rides transit nor rides a bike, except for photo opportunities, is doing this because she wants improvements to transit and biking?

  • david vartanoff

    Reiskin doesn’t push hard enough and the SFMTA board and the BOS don’t support REAL progress. The amount of effort Muni put into the fraud called double berthing is classic. Dumb idea, no point wasting time on it. The actual throughput in the tunnel is shameful yet Muni has done zip to actually fix the problems. Transit signal priority hardware was installed on the Embarcadero 20 years ago-NEVER activated.
    Fire Reiskin? Nah, he is as ineffectual as his bosses want him to be.

  • mx

    Forget Reskin for a second. John Haley needs to go. As SFMTA’s Director of Transit since 2010, he’s been utterly ineffectual at solving the agency’s problems and has presided over the same malaise that has prevented fixes for decades.

    As helloandyhihi so ably notes, plenty of Muni’s issues come down to leadership and political will, but my experience as a rider is that an awful lot comes down to basic operational competence. It takes political will to stand up for a vision and ensure that projects aren’t watered down, yes, but most of what I see trying to get around boils down to a failure to get the basics right:

    Muni needs to get its entire schedule on the streets every day and the staff to get that done. It needs reliable, well-maintained, and clean vehicles. It needs vehicles that aren’t overcrowded. It needs a subway that doesn’t routinely get stuck in “traffic” underground. It needs to address longstanding chokepoints, such as (for Metro) Embarcadero or Duboce. It needs transit signal priority and enforcement of bus-only lanes. It needs service frequencies and headway adherence that make using transit competitive instead of a gamble. It needs clear signage and directions. When things do go wrong, it needs clear communication.

    These are largely not political challenges. They don’t really require flashy new initiatives or billions of dollars in spending or big fights at City Hall. They require getting the basics done right.

    The agency’s failure to be honest with its customers about this summer’s service cuts are really the final straw. They knew this would happen, and they lied, telling riders the construction would only impact the subway. I can’t trust them. If I can’t trust that I’m not likely to be stuck in the subway for 20 minutes or left waiting for a transfer on a cold and foggy sidewalk for 45 minutes, I’m not inclined to choose transit. SFMTA needs to earn back trust, and getting the basics right is step one. The leaders who squandered with lies all the work Muni has done to try to improve need to go.

    Anyway, I’m glad Reiskin found one of the few places to sit at the Transit Center.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

SFMTA Open House on Commuter Shuttle Stop Locations

By Aaron Bialick |
From SFMTA: You are invited to help develop a pilot network of shared Muni-commuter shuttle stops as part of the 18-month pilot for commuter shuttles that will start on July 1. If you do not want to use the interactive map, please join us at an open house to provide in-person information to SFMTA staff. Drop […]

SFMTA Open House on Commuter Shuttle Stop Locations

By Aaron Bialick |
From SFMTA: You are invited to help develop a pilot network of shared Muni-commuter shuttle stops as part of the 18-month pilot for commuter shuttles that will start on July 1. If you do not want to use the interactive map, please join us at an open house to provide in-person information to SFMTA staff. Drop […]

Today’s Headlines

By Aaron Bialick |
SFMTA Board Approves Fees for Private Shuttle Use of Muni Stops (SFGate, SFBG, SF Appeal) Eviction Protesters Block Another Tech Bus at Market and Eighth (SF Examiner, KQED, SFBG) SF Examiner to Mayor Lee: Keep Sunday Parking Meters Running Tonight: SFMTA Open House to Showcase Wiggle Street Plans (Haighteration) Thursday: Public Meeting to Weigh in on […]