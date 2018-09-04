Rainbow Crosswalk Painters Strike Again

Serial scofflaws hit downtown Oakland in boldest attack yet

The latest paint crime scene in Oakland. If this goes on much longer, Oakland will be very colorful and pretty. Photos: Streetsblog/Rudick unless noted
The latest paint crime scene in Oakland. If this goes on much longer, Oakland will be very colorful and pretty. Photos: Streetsblog/Rudick unless noted

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Rainbow crosswalk painters struck again in Oakland over the Labor Day weekend, this time adding splashes of color to the intersection of Franklin Street and Thomas L. Berkley Way. Oakland Police remain determined not to catch any of the perpetrators, an imaginary police spokesman informed Streetsblog. It was just one week earlier that these scofflaws first appeared, adding unauthorized rainbow crosswalks in Temescal. Some pretend sources in local law enforcement are starting to wonder if they have serial painters on their hands, ruthlessly determined to make Oakland pretty.

Seriously though, Matt Nichols, the Mayor’s Policy Director for Transportation and Infrastructure, made it clear the city is not particularly concerned about local community groups independently sprucing up their streets, as long as they do it safely. “Oakland Pride applied for a block party. I think the mayor is very supportive of Oakland Pride and will be in the parade next week… she’s also been working with DOT to let the community have more flexibility with their streets,” he explained in a phone interview with Streetsblog.

IMG_20180902_124623
Leftover paint from the rainbow crosswalk project on Broadway at 20th.

Carlos Uribe, an Oakland Pride Co-Chair who was at the painting event on Sunday, said they had a deadline this year to get this rainbow crosswalk in before the Pride Parade, Sunday, Sept. 9. He said Oakland police have been supportive and that Pride hired a professional street-closure company, in addition to buying the paint. So, yes, the street was closed officially for a block party, but they were painting with the city’s blessing. Total costs, he said, came to about $5,500. The work started at 7:30 a.m. and was almost finished by around 1:30 on Sunday, when Streetsblog stopped by. Uribe said it took about 30-40 volunteers to get the crosswalks painted.

IMG_20180902_131017
Oakland Pride brought out its tent for the “block party” as a home base for volunteers to store paint as they worked

Meanwhile, Ryan Russo, Director of Oakland’s Department of Transportation, emailed Streetsblog to remind us that the city’s official street-painting program, “Paint the Town” is also moving forward. The last project under the program was on San Pablo Avenue in West Oakland, where it meets 34th and Linden. It was done by DOT in conjunction with the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation.

The drone view from OakDOT’s Twitter feed, Aug. 25, during the actual painting

The street mural, as seen above and below, was painted Saturday, August 25th. In that case, the paint is part of “a new pedestrian and cyclist safety project,” wrote Oakland DOT spokesman Sean Maher, in a release. He added that the art itself highlights “the rich musical past of West Oakland’s historic California Hotel.”

“We had an amazing event on Saturday and did an amazing mural that claimed space and made a wide open intersection safer,” wrote Russo in his email to Streetsblog. As seen in the picture above and the pictures below, this official project is integrated with safety work to narrow crosswalks and calm traffic. That’s in contrast to the unofficial painting projects, seen in the lead photo and last week’s story, which was kept within an existing crosswalk and doesn’t take any space from vehicles.

IMG_20180901_134425
Looking south on San Pablo
IMG_20180901_134546
Musical keys are part of the crosswalk across Linden
IMG_20180901_134625
Unfortunately, the safe hit posts are a bit of a fail, considering this is what they looked like after only one week

All in all, it seems Oakland’s current administration has taken a measured and collaborative approach to beautifying streets and making them safer, doing what it can as a city while not standing in the way of well-meaning scofflaws (unlike some cities). Do you agree? Post your thoughts below.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The "Hairball" bike path. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

SF Supervisors Save Hairball Improvements from Lengthy Environmental Review

By Roger Rudick |
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to reject an appeal for a lengthy environmental review of proposed bicycle and pedestrian improvements […]
The new Berry Street contraflow bike lane. Photo: Leonid Domnitser

Third Street Bridge Detour and the Temporary Berry Bike Lane

By Roger Rudick |
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Mission Bay commuters are no doubt aware that the Lefty O’Doul drawbridge on Third Street is currently locked in the upright position and, according […]