Today’s Headlines

More Talk of Second Transbay Tube (SFChron)

More on Western Span Bridge Bike Path (EastBayTimes, Hoodline)

The Double Billing of Daly City BART Riders (SFWeekly)

AC Transit to Pay $15 Million to Injured Rider (SFChron)

Bad Air Continues (SFExaminer)

City Works to Plant More Trees (SFExaminer)

San Francisco’s Southern Tier (SFWeekly)

Upper Haight Project to go Dormant (Hoodline)

Uber and Lyft Drivers Deactivated (SFExaminer)

Salesforce Needs More Office Space? (SFChron)

Memories of Presidio’s Burger King (SFExaminer)

Letter: Want Scooters off the Sidewalk? Make Streets Safe (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA