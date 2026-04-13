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Headlines, April 13

8:47 AM PDT on April 13, 2026
Headlines, April 13
  • BART’s Announcement Voices (Berkeleyside)
  • ‘Free’ Sunday Private Car Storage on Public Land Ends in Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • One Year of Sunset Dunes (KQED)
  • Anti-Sunset Dunes Candidates and Ranked Choice Voting (SFStandard)
  • Scott Wiener’s Record on Transit and Other Issues (SFExaminer)
  • Looking at Sales Tax as Recovery Marker in Different Districts (SFChron)
  • Fisherman’s Wharf Doing Well (SFExaminer)
  • Former Oakland Mayor to Serve as CEO of Bay Area Council (SFChron)
  • Trump Fires Presidio Trust Board (SFChron, NYTimes)
  • Letters: Fund Transit, Crack Down on Dangerous Driving, Not Cycling (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Remembering the Structure of Pre-Earthquake S.F. (SFChron)
  • Commentary: More on Elon Musk’s BS Boring Company and HSR (Futurist)

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