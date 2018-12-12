M Ocean View Improvements Still Put Cars First

Upgraded signals are supposed to let trains get priority at traffic signals, but Streetsblog found that Muni continues to wait

Clearer pavement markings are intended to help keep cars from stopping on the M Ocean View tracks on 19th. But trains continue to stop regardless. Photo: SFMTA
Clearer pavement markings are intended to help keep cars from stopping on the M Ocean View tracks on 19th. But trains continue to stop regardless. Photo: SFMTA

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Muni’s M Ocean View trains are supposed to be getting a jump on traffic. But is that happening in practice?

SFMTA recently completed upgrades to its M Ocean View service on 19th Avenue, with paving, track and signal improvements on its right-of-way between Junipero Serra Boulevard and Rossmoor Drive.

From the SFMTA release:

The project goals were to boost reliability and on-time performance of the M Ocean View through the heavily traveled 19th Avenue corridor, increase pedestrian safety around the Muni track right-of-ways and replace a section of aging track around 19th Avenue and Rossmoor Drive.

A centerpiece of the project is the addition of Transit Signal Priority (TSP), which should favor the M Ocean View at traffic signals, turning them green for the train.

Muni added colored pavement and more treatments to help keep cars off the tracks where they leave 19th Ave.
Muni also added colored pavement and updated  treatments to help keep cars off the tracks where they leave 19th Ave. All photos Streetsblog/Rudick if not indicated

“The M Ocean View improvements–planned transit priority at the massive Junipero Serra/19th Avenue intersection, and track replacement–seem like smart near-term improvements with some tangible, albeit modest, benefits to riders on the M line,” said Livable City’s Tom Radulovich.

But when Streetsblog traveled down the M Ocean View today to get a sense of how well it’s working, it wasn’t clear that anything–as far as train operations and reliability go–has actually changed. Trains this afternoon were as bunched, irregular, and as herky-jerky as ever. They certainly didn’t seem to have any priority over automobile traffic.

IMG_20181212_123320
This afternoon at about 12:30 Streetsblog saw two M Ocean Views, more-or-less nose-to-tail, still stopping and waiting to cross 19th.

Inbound M Ocean View trains left the Stonestown Gallery station, started moving, but then stopped–as they always have–before crossing out of the median of 19th Avenue at Rossmoor, even though there wasn’t any car traffic in the way. The train had to hold as the traffic signal started its phase from red to green.

This signal, which is supposed to allow trains to cross 19th, was still green until the train was forced to stop and wait
This signal, which is supposed to allow trains to cross 19th with priority, was still green for cars and red for the train as it approached–the train was forced to stop and wait… even though there were no cars approaching.

Streetsblog has emailed SFMTA to find out why the new signal doesn’t start changing when the train leaves the station, so it doesn’t have to stop and wait to cross 19th Avenue, and will update this post accordingly.

Despite the new signals, Streetsblog saw M Ocean Views waiting and waiting for the green light
Despite the new signals, Streetsblog saw M Ocean View trains waiting and waiting for the green light at Junipero Serra also.

And what about the other set of signals, at 19th Avenue and Junipero Serra? Streetsblog was only able to watch two trains cross this location, but they also didn’t seem to have any signal priority–let alone pre-emption–at the intersection.

“I’m not surprised Muni hasn’t fully taken advantage of transit signal priority,” said Cat Carter, spokesperson for the San Francisco Transit Riders. “Seems that’s a pattern–take the T Third for example.”

Again, Streetsblog has inquiries out to SFMTA to find out from them what’s going on.

Do you ride the M Ocean View? Let us know if you’ve noticed improvements since these upgrades were implemented. Post below.

  • gb52

    It probably should be made clear that upgrades to these two intersection will not fix MUNI. Bunching and gaps are mostly created by mechanical issues and issues in the Market Street Subway, and if trains come in, in a bunch, they will leave the same way. Ideally the upgrade reduces the bottleneck in this area.

    Further, while I agree that Transit Signal Priority (TSP) can be given a much more noticeable queue jump, it begs the question if overall transit delay has been reduced. We should not make the public believe that TSP is a cure all such that a train will never need to stop, because there are too many variables that may cause a train to miss it’s signal and a signal cannot be held indefinitely. As always SFMTA is in charge of balancing the needs of all street users, so we need an effective and reliable TSP to reduce delay but not significantly increasing the delays for others.

  • The wait at St. Francis Circle is over 5 minutes and doesn’t even begin to factor in M and K/T trains vying to get through one after the other because they cannot. One train per signal change. I waited 10 minutes here only to wait another 5 minutes at JS and Ocean.

    This isn’t rocket science. It’s poor transit planning.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Muni also claimed to have signal priority when the T-Third launched but anyone with eyes can see that it does not. My theory on this is that nobody in SFMTA leadership actually knows that TSP is. I know from firsthand experience that ex-chief Nat Ford certainly did not know what signal priority means. He thought it meant that when the train comes to an intersection, it gets its phase of the signal, but when it is absent it does not. That’s literally the opposite of what transit signal priority means.

  • Kieran

    The M needs real signal priority like what VTA’s LRVs have down in the San Jose area-They never wait for light cycles..They simply breeze right through all intersections..Muni should’ve been doing precisely that long ago..

    One thing that this article mentions in passing but overlooks about improving is the section of the M Ocean View madness being a roughly 200 foot(more or less) stretch of track going toward the Winston intersection on the right of way. There has been NO mention of improving that shared left turn lane that both the M and autos use..Cars frequently drive on that section of the trackway to make a left turn into Stonestown, not only causing the M to be even slower but that reeks of an asinine lack of planning..

    Instead of cars being able to drive onto the M tracks(which should NEVER happen), they still should turn left, but from the adjacent lane next to the trackway. My solution for Muni to make sure that inbound Ms heading toward the Winston intersection never get impeded by auto traffic ever again-tear up that roadway and make it the exposed trackway right of way that the rest of the M right of way consists of on 19th ave. That could easily be done within a week as long as there’s round-the-clock construction going on.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The 'Central Park' planned for the Balboa Park development. Image: AvalonBay Communities + BRIDGE Housing

SPUR Talk: Update on Balboa Park Reservoir Development

By Roger Rudick |
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. There’s a housing crisis. To achieve its environmental and mobility goals, the city is trying to build housing near shopping and transit. […]