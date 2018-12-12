M Ocean View Improvements Still Put Cars First Upgraded signals are supposed to let trains get priority at traffic signals, but Streetsblog found that Muni continues to wait

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Muni’s M Ocean View trains are supposed to be getting a jump on traffic. But is that happening in practice?

SFMTA recently completed upgrades to its M Ocean View service on 19th Avenue, with paving, track and signal improvements on its right-of-way between Junipero Serra Boulevard and Rossmoor Drive.

From the SFMTA release:

The project goals were to boost reliability and on-time performance of the M Ocean View through the heavily traveled 19th Avenue corridor, increase pedestrian safety around the Muni track right-of-ways and replace a section of aging track around 19th Avenue and Rossmoor Drive.

A centerpiece of the project is the addition of Transit Signal Priority (TSP), which should favor the M Ocean View at traffic signals, turning them green for the train.

“The M Ocean View improvements–planned transit priority at the massive Junipero Serra/19th Avenue intersection, and track replacement–seem like smart near-term improvements with some tangible, albeit modest, benefits to riders on the M line,” said Livable City’s Tom Radulovich.

But when Streetsblog traveled down the M Ocean View today to get a sense of how well it’s working, it wasn’t clear that anything–as far as train operations and reliability go–has actually changed. Trains this afternoon were as bunched, irregular, and as herky-jerky as ever. They certainly didn’t seem to have any priority over automobile traffic.

Inbound M Ocean View trains left the Stonestown Gallery station, started moving, but then stopped–as they always have–before crossing out of the median of 19th Avenue at Rossmoor, even though there wasn’t any car traffic in the way. The train had to hold as the traffic signal started its phase from red to green.

Streetsblog has emailed SFMTA to find out why the new signal doesn’t start changing when the train leaves the station, so it doesn’t have to stop and wait to cross 19th Avenue, and will update this post accordingly.

And what about the other set of signals, at 19th Avenue and Junipero Serra? Streetsblog was only able to watch two trains cross this location, but they also didn’t seem to have any signal priority–let alone pre-emption–at the intersection.

“I’m not surprised Muni hasn’t fully taken advantage of transit signal priority,” said Cat Carter, spokesperson for the San Francisco Transit Riders. “Seems that’s a pattern–take the T Third for example.”

Again, Streetsblog has inquiries out to SFMTA to find out from them what’s going on.

Do you ride the M Ocean View? Let us know if you’ve noticed improvements since these upgrades were implemented. Post below.