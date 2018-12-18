Editorial: Stopping High-Speed Rail Would Betray California’s Future

25 times over budget, years behind schedule, and yet the project was completed... Oh, wait that was a road project

High-speed rail under construction in South Fresno. Photo: CaHSRA
High-speed rail under construction in South Fresno. Photo: CaHSRA

Note: Metropolitan Shuttle, a leader in bus shuttle rentals, regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog Los Angeles. Unless noted in the story, Metropolitan Shuttle is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

It’s the most expensive public works project in the history of California. Years behind schedule, it cost more than 25 times what was originally promised.

I’m talking, of course, of the replacement of the Eastern Span of the Oakland Bay Bridge, which opened in 2013–six years behind schedule, for a whopping $6.5 billion. It was supposed to cost $250 million.

Rightfully, people complained and criticized, yet nobody talked about abandoning a partially built bridge.

Last month, the state auditor released an 87-page report analyzing problems with California’s high-speed rail project, which is already helping to modernize woefully neglected rail infrastructure throughout the state. When completed, it will one day link Northern and Southern California, as well as cities in between, with the kind of modern, high-speed trains that are currently taken for granted in advanced economies throughout the world.

Naturally, petroleum-backed lobbyists, failed politicians, and anti-tax crusaders immediately seized upon the report to call, again, for killing it.

In reality, the audit merely identified everything that is wrong with how large public-works projects are funded in California and the United States. The takeaway should be that we need to reform “environmental” laws that allow NIMBYs to tie up projects in pointless lawsuits, costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. The state also needs to stop outsourcing management and oversight.

And most of all, we need to return to a political system where two sides debate the merits of a project such as HSR and, if a majority decision is made to move forward, even those on the losing side act like adults and help build it. Or at least stop trying to sabotage it, as Jeff Denham and others in California’s Republican delegation did last year in Washington–despite the fact that HSR is still supported by the majority of the people of California.

Good luck with that last one, I guess.

Let’s be blunt: most opponents of high-speed rail don’t care a lick about “fiscal responsibility,” or, safety, or anything like it–it’s about oil interests, and the politicians and ‘think tanks’ they back, protecting their gold-plated rice bowls. It’s why we never see them sending out press releases about over-budget road projects or pushing referendums to kill the latest fruitless road widening.

Remember that when you’re waiting in airport security lines or stewing in mind-numbing traffic jams this holiday season, deprived of the modern rail choices that are enjoyed everywhere else in the developed world.

In 2019, let’s harness that frustration and work hard to make sure greedy cynics don’t saddle yet another generation of Californians with such a backwards transportation system and all the misery it causes. Let’s push Gavin Newsom and other incoming progressive lawmakers both in Sacramento and in Washington to figure out how to fix and fully fund this project.

Because the state needs to get its funding and project management under control–so it can get back to work bridging all of its cities with fast, modern, non-polluting trains.

Be sure to check out The New York Times in-depth report on the money behind anti-transit measures.

  • keenplanner

    “it’s about oil interests, and the politicians and ‘think tanks’ they back, protecting their gold-plated rice bowls. ” I would add that this ballot initiative, like the one to repeal SB-1 last year, is mostly a ploy to get more republican nut-bags to the polls. My theory about people opposed to HSR is that they are without passports, or have never experienced HSR.

  • Scott Feeney

    Amen to all of this!

    I’d only add that if we didn’t finish building high-speed rail, we’d still need more transportation capacity between San Francisco and Los Angeles (and the Central Valley). So the alternative isn’t spend $0 and do nothing, it’s massive expansion of airports and freeways, which besides being unsustainable, would also be sure to be extremely expensive.

  • Blaine2008

    Right on could not agree more., Finally a voice of reason speaks and is a person who is forward thinking and looks to see what other modern lands have had for years with HSR. UK had 125mph intercity 125’s in 1974! Glad to see not all have their “head in the sands” with regards to US transportation.

  • Blaine2008

    Exactly they have never ridden a high speed train, so have no idea what they are opposing!

  • Andy Chow

    Although I had and still support high speed rail, I don’t think that we can ignore and forget all the mistakes the state and HSRA have taken to get where we are now: rising cost and continual creep back in scope with nothing to show.

    The first mistake was HSRA over promised the project on speed and price. That over promises got written on Prop 1A which later became a basis for the lawsuits. As much as the state has been a leader in innovation in many fields, legislating a timetable for future innovation (which is necessary to meet the requirements that HSRA said it could fulfill) hasn’t been working too well.

    The initial planning effort had been a disaster, resulting in communities taken for a ride for a fruitless effort. The HSRA planners proposed massive elevated tracks that they eventually discover that they cannot afford. The long timetable to delivery and constant delays add nothing but uncertainties to the communities. Is HSRA being serious? Are they going to acquire land right away. If they don’t, can the communities plan and build without worrying whether HSRA is going to take their land some years down the road?

    Whatever HSRA is building now in the Central Valley needs to be completed, but we should see a functional product before committing more funds for other segments. The state can have a one seat ride from the Bay Area to Bakersfield via the San Joaquin and HSR tracks by using new Amtrak locomotives and rail cars, which are also used by the Brightline in Florida.

    May be the idea was to build HSR the way China is doing, or how America built the interstates in the 50s and 60s, but we are not China, or the 50s and 60s in terms of rights that citizens have and how the government can do to pursue projects.

  • crazyvag

    But construction speed is proportional to available funding, but given how many people bring that up, maybe we need to be clear that it takes money to build anything.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

STREETSBLOG USA

California: Ground Zero in the High Speed Rail Wars

By Roger Rudick |
On Thursday, the California High Speed Rail Authority accepted the resignation of Ogilvy Public Relations. The PR firm was about to get axed over accusations that it billed excessively while doing little to counter a tide of anti-rail propaganda. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, at the Rosemead Community Recreation Center, east of Los Angeles, the Authority displayed […]
STREETSBLOG LA

Senate Committee Grills CA High-Speed Rail Authority on Its Funding Plan

By Melanie Curry |
Doubts about the High Speed Rail Authority’s ability to fund its estimated $68 billion program dominated last week’s Senate Transportation and Housing Committee hearing (see the background report in this PDF). Committee Chair Senator Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) said he was “somewhat skeptical” about the Authority’s 2014 Draft Business Plan and questioned CAHSRA CEO Jeff Morales on […]