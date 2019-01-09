Poetry and Paintings for Muni Buses Your bus may be stuck, but at least you'll have something pretty to read and look at

Perhaps riding the bus isn’t always fun, but it can be beautiful.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced today the five artists and five poets whose work will adorn the insides of 100 buses from January through April under this year’s Muni Art Project program. “I love the idea of transforming our everyday shared spaces,” said Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer, who hosted an event this morning on the steps of City Hall, announcing the winners. “Art will brighten people’s rides.” Muni parked a bus in front of the event with the art displayed inside.

The theme this year, “Connecting Our Community” is a collaboration with The Poetry Society of America who selected the five poems. Each Muni artist interpreted the poems to create accompanying visual art (the poems and artwork are displayed side-by-side on buses, as seen above).

The 2019 Muni artists are:

Nick Cook- High School Student, Marin

Arthur Koch- San Francisco

Bhavna Misra- Alameda

Crystal Vielula- San Francisco

Christine Weibel- San Francisco

The five poets and poems are:

Francisco X. Alarcon– “One Big Family”, “Una Gran Familia”

Brenda Hillman- from “Time Problem”

Jane Hirshfield- “Optimism”

Cedar Sigo- from “Our Lives”

C. Dale Young- from “The Bridge”

“It’s great to have a rolling flyer for our art,” said Arthur Koch, a resident of the Portola district. His art was selected for the first time this year in this four-year-old program. See him and his art in the images below.

“In addition to each artist having 20 Muni buses to use as a canvas, each artist will be awarded $1,250,” wrote the SFMTA in a release about the project. This year’s Muni Art Project is funded by members of San Francisco Beautiful and the Union Square Business Improvement District.

If you don’t want to wait for the art to show up on your bus trip, it will be on display as part of a panel discussion with the artists tonight, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Koret Auditorium in the Main Library, 100 Larkin Street, San Francisco.

Or check out winning art from this and past years, on SFMTA’s art program page.