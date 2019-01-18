A Crew is Fixing Oakland’s Channel Bike Path Well whaddya know

Just a very short post to kick off the MLK weekend. I happened to be riding on an errand to Lake Merritt from Jack London and noticed a Public Works crew on its way into the channel bike and ped path. I followed them down it and, sure enough, they got an order to clean it up and fix it!

On Wednesday, Streetsblog published Oakland’s Saddest Bike Path, about the decay on the path that joins Lake Merritt to Jack London. Between that and the steady pressure from Bike East Bay, it looks as though the City of Oakland is responding.

Streetsblog spoke with the Public Works crew as they were collecting trash and other debris. They were also surveying the flooded and damaged areas to assess how much work needs to be done. They promised a paving crew will follow.

They’re going to have their work cut out for them. The underpass for 7th Street has gotten so bad it’s now completely submerged.

Regardless, it was nice to thank the Public Works crew in person for doing this hard work.

Thanks again! And thanks to all who called in to the city to get this moving.