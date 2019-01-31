Better Market Street Pop Ups

Come and see the vision for a car-free Market Street

Rendering of a future Market Street. Image: Public Works
Rendering of a future Market Street. Image: Public Works

Planners for San Francisco’s Better Market Street project are holding an ongoing set of pop-up/outreach meetings at the Strand Theater, near Civic Center station on Market.

From the project’s Q&A:

…the project proposes to restrict private vehicles on Market Street, from 10th to Spear streets. Buses, taxis, commercial vehicles and paratransit would be exempt from vehicle restrictions.

Banning private cars is probably the most stand-out element of the design for Streetsblog’s readers. But as previously reported, this will also be the first major overhaul of Market Street in nearly a half century. The $500 million project, which will re-arrange the street and repair and replace the infrastructure underneath and the surfaces on top, as well as change how Muni buses are run, is supposed to start construction next year. For now, engineering and outreach continue.

Streetsblog checked in on this first week of pop-up meetings this afternoon. Unfortunately, turnout was light, which city officials say they hope will change as more people get word of the meetings (such as through Streetsblog).

SFMTA’s Phillip Pierce, said so far people seem excited about the protected, sidewalk-level bike lanes, as seen in the lead rendering and in the diagram below.

bettermarketzones
How Market Street’s layout will work in the future.

Another visitor hoped to see more street art in the designs, said Cristina Olea of Public Works.

The pop-ups will continue through February according to the following schedule:

POP-UP SCHEDULE & TOPICS

  • Tuesday, Feb. 5 10 a.m. – noon Landscape, trees and public realm
  • Thursday, Feb. 7 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Loading
  • Tuesday, Feb. 12 10 a.m. – noon Transit changes/transit shelters
  • Thursday, Feb. 14 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Proposed sidewalk level bikeway
  • Tuesday, Feb. 19 10 a.m. – noon Transit changes/transit shelters
  • Thursday, Feb. 21 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Loading
  • Tuesday, Feb. 26 10 a.m.-noon Transit
  • Thursday, Feb. 28 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Landscape, trees and public realm

If you can’t make a pop-up, check out their newest renderings and designs online.

Phillip Pierce and Jennifer Blot of Public Works, the lead agency on the project
Phillip Pierce and Cristina Olea of Public Works, the lead agency on the project, at the Strand pop up. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
  • RBVanDyke

    I like the idea of fewer cars on Market Street. And understand that the illustration is an artist’s conception that might not include all details. BUT where are the streetcar tracks? And the subway ventilation grates that seem to have a secondary design objective making cycling treacherous?

    I’d much rather see Market Street given over to private automobiles and a protected bicycle lane down the middle of tracks and gratings-free Mission Street…

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Mobility in Other Cities, Richmond Neighbor Way, SFBC All-Member Meeting

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday Mobility Policy in New York, London and Elsewhere. Isabel Dedring and Margaret Newman, transportation leaders from London and New York, talk policy. Co-presented by Young Professionals in Transportation. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland. Wednesday Richmond Town Hall/Eighth Avenue Neighbor Way Design. Supervisor Fewer hosts a […]

This Week in Livable Streets Events

By Aaron Bialick |
This week, Joél Ramos is expected to be confirmed to the SFMTA Board, join the conversation on creating a better Market Street, see SPUR’s newest exhibit on adapting to climate change, discuss the controversial proposal for a bike speed limit on the Golden Gate Bridge, and test out the newest way to measure the pedestrian […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Bike Advisory Committee, Telegraph Ambassadors, Civic Center

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets monthly to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the SFMTA, and other City and County agencies. Monday/tonight! August 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City Hall, Room 408, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F. […]