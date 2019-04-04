Today’s Headlines

  • More on Transit Housing Bill (Curbed)
  • Mission District Parking Lot to Become More Condos (SFExaminer)
  • NIMBYs Shout Down Mayor Breed Over Navigation Center (SFChron)
  • Which Central SoMa Developments Should go First? (SFChron)
  • Housing Nonprofits to get First Bids (SFWeekly)
  • More on Impacts of Uber/Lyft (KGO)
  • Motorist Strikes Pedestrian Near Golden Gate Park (SFExaminer)
  • How does a Noe Valley Retail Space Sit Empty for 16 Years? (SFChron)
  • Troublesome Haight Tree is Gone (Hoodline)
  • Top Ten Places to Commute to S.F. (EastBayTimes)
  • Letter: Will Caltrain’s Electric Trains Have Enough Bike Space? (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Stop the Insanity on S.F.’s Streets (SFChron)

