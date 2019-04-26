Today’s Headlines

Muni Drivers Refuse Overtime, Causing Delays (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on Muni Dragging Incident and Failed ‘Look Back’ (SFChron)

More on Transit Housing Bill (NBCLocal, Curbed)

More on Sunnyvale Crash (EastBayTimes, SFChron)

Caltrans Pauses MacArthur Maze Study (KQED)

More on Skateboarder Killed in SoMa (SFChron)

Controlling Scooters and Other Dockless Options (FreightWaves)

More on Scooters and Diversity (SFWeekly)

Pushback on Plans to Revamp San Pablo (CBSLocal)

More Bike Infra Not Part of Study on Easing Atherton Traffic (Almanac)

Commentary: Uber and the Havoc in Our Cities (NBC)

Commentary: Return Streets to People (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA