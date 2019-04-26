Today’s Headlines
- Muni Drivers Refuse Overtime, Causing Delays (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- More on Muni Dragging Incident and Failed ‘Look Back’ (SFChron)
- More on Transit Housing Bill (NBCLocal, Curbed)
- More on Sunnyvale Crash (EastBayTimes, SFChron)
- Caltrans Pauses MacArthur Maze Study (KQED)
- More on Skateboarder Killed in SoMa (SFChron)
- Controlling Scooters and Other Dockless Options (FreightWaves)
- More on Scooters and Diversity (SFWeekly)
- Pushback on Plans to Revamp San Pablo (CBSLocal)
- More Bike Infra Not Part of Study on Easing Atherton Traffic (Almanac)
- Commentary: Uber and the Havoc in Our Cities (NBC)
- Commentary: Return Streets to People (EastBayTimes)
