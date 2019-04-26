Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Drivers Refuse Overtime, Causing Delays (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • More on Muni Dragging Incident and Failed ‘Look Back’ (SFChron)
  • More on Transit Housing Bill (NBCLocal, Curbed)
  • More on Sunnyvale Crash (EastBayTimes, SFChron)
  • Caltrans Pauses MacArthur Maze Study (KQED)
  • More on Skateboarder Killed in SoMa (SFChron)
  • Controlling Scooters and Other Dockless Options (FreightWaves)
  • More on Scooters and Diversity (SFWeekly)
  • Pushback on Plans to Revamp San Pablo (CBSLocal)
  • More Bike Infra Not Part of Study on Easing Atherton Traffic (Almanac)
  • Commentary: Uber and the Havoc in Our Cities (NBC)
  • Commentary: Return Streets to People (EastBayTimes)

