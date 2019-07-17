Today’s Headlines

  • re: downtown extension

    Just give it up, folks. Twenty years ago voters wanted it and it hasn’t come. Nor will it in the next decade. Just build an elevated automated people move (like Airtrain), for a fraction of the cost, that runs between STC and 4th/Townsend and then over to the new arena. Make it a free transfer for transit riders. Call it a day.

  • sf in sf

    No transit project is more critical to the Bay Area’s future than the Caltrain downtown extension. You can see from bikeshare data that by far the most popular use for bikeshare is to fill the gap between Caltrain and the Market Street BART/Muni Metro spine. Uber, Lyft and scooter data would likely show the same thing.

    Caltrain and BART are both in the midst of major investments to beef up their capacity, but instead of connecting, our two regional rail transit services have a mile gap in the urban core — exactly where demand for transit is highest. And for Caltrain, the future transit center terminal will double its utility. There are more jobs within a mile of the Transbay/”Salesforce” Transit Center than within a mile of every existing Caltrain station put together. That’s how big DTX is. I couldn’t agree more with Gerald Cauthen’s op-ed: let’s get it done.

  • How many decades are we going to read about these op-eds about DTX, new Transbay tube, BART under Geary, improving Muni, etc. Expect another fantasy transit map or contest to appear in the coming months.

    The solution lies within the same governing bodies and elected officials who either created or exacerbated the problem. Until they step up and actually do something then the op-eds will continue, but less frequently, as the reality of the situation finally sinks in.

  • thielges

    And this is how the value proposition of DTX should be framed. It should not be “4 billion for a 1.3 mile extension” because everyone who reads that will perform the division and puke at the cost per mile. Instead it should be :

    – double the amount of jobs within walking distance of Caltrain
    – double(triple?) the amount of rail connections to Caltrain

    View spatially, DTX seems really expensive. Viewed in terms of transportation economics and efficiency it makes much more sense.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    If SF was planning to pay for it, that would be a compelling argument, but when you frame it that way and we’re all supposed to chip in you really are highlighting the way that SF stands to disproportionately benefit from causing our regional housing crisis.

  • sf in sf

    Not sure I follow the argument. You mean because San Francisco gets tax revenue from the jobs? But most of the offices Caltrain would newly reach were built before 1980, predating the housing crisis. A better rail link also makes East Bay office space more valuable because it’s more accessible from the Peninsula/South Bay, and vice versa.