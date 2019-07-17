Today’s Headlines
- City to Ban Cars from One Block of Octavia (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- SFMTA to Make E-Scooter Program Permanent (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Mobility, Scooters, and Equity (EastBayExpress)
- Looking at Scooter Safety (Citylab)
- Google Maps Adding Bike Share (Fox10)
- More on Muni LRV Visibility (NBCBayArea)
- More on S.F.’s Plan to go Emissions Free by 2040 (SFWeekly)
- Pittsburg/Bay Point BART Re-opened (EastBayTimes)
- Fremont Trains Delayed by Police (EastBayTimes)
- Most Dangerous Intersection in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Get Downtown Extension Back on Track (SFExaminer)
