Today’s Headlines

City to Ban Cars from One Block of Octavia (SFChron, SFExaminer)

SFMTA to Make E-Scooter Program Permanent (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Mobility, Scooters, and Equity (EastBayExpress)

Looking at Scooter Safety (Citylab)

Google Maps Adding Bike Share (Fox10)

More on Muni LRV Visibility (NBCBayArea)

More on S.F.’s Plan to go Emissions Free by 2040 (SFWeekly)

Pittsburg/Bay Point BART Re-opened (EastBayTimes)

Fremont Trains Delayed by Police (EastBayTimes)

Most Dangerous Intersection in San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Get Downtown Extension Back on Track (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA