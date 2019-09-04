Today’s Headlines

  • S.F. Looks for Ways to End Pedestrian Deaths (KGO)
  • Homeless at Higher Risk of Death and Injury in Collisions (SFExaminer)
  • More on BART’s New Digital Signs (Curbed)
  • More on BART Ending Paper Ticket Sales at Powell (SFWeekly)
  • More on Cable Cars Down for Service (SFChron)
  • How to Get to Chase Center (SFChron)
  • Uber and Lyft Defeat VMT Reduction Efforts (48Hills)
  • SF Backs off Cafeteria Crackdown (SFExaminer)
  • Map of Injuries to Pedestrians and Cyclists in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Bay Area Among Worst Places to Drive (EastBayTimes)
  • 49-Mile Scenic Drive on Foot and Bike (SFChron)
  • Best Spots to Eat Near BART (SFGate)

  • Rogue Cyclist

    On BART ending paper ticket sales, I wonder if this will deter the grifters offering to “help” tourists at the ticket machines. Will they try to sell zero value Clipper cards?