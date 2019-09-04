Today’s Headlines
- S.F. Looks for Ways to End Pedestrian Deaths (KGO)
- Homeless at Higher Risk of Death and Injury in Collisions (SFExaminer)
- More on BART’s New Digital Signs (Curbed)
- More on BART Ending Paper Ticket Sales at Powell (SFWeekly)
- More on Cable Cars Down for Service (SFChron)
- How to Get to Chase Center (SFChron)
- Uber and Lyft Defeat VMT Reduction Efforts (48Hills)
- SF Backs off Cafeteria Crackdown (SFExaminer)
- Map of Injuries to Pedestrians and Cyclists in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Bay Area Among Worst Places to Drive (EastBayTimes)
- 49-Mile Scenic Drive on Foot and Bike (SFChron)
- Best Spots to Eat Near BART (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA