Today’s Headlines

  • Treasure Island Ferry Terminal Breaks Ground (SFChron)
  • Buses Diverted from Bayview to Support Chase Center (SFExaminer)
  • More on Chase Center Transit (SFExaminer)
  • Bay Area Super Commuting (EastBayTimes)
  • Lay Foundation for Intermodal Future (Citylab)
  • Will Newsom Sign Off on Lombard Street Toll Plan? (SFChron)
  • New Oakland A’s Location Clears Senate (Curbed)
  • Marin Transit Mulls Free Bus Rides for Low Income Patrons (MarinIJ)
  • Gig Worker Bill Moves Back to Assembly (SFChronKQED)
  • Bill Advances to Stop Municipalities from Blocking Housing (Curbed)
  • Ode to the Appeals Court Building’s Architecture (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Buses being diverted is racist because???

    How about the tens of thousands of riders of all races waiting forever on a platform in the Market St. Subway every single time there is an evening Giants game and trains are few and far between? Everyone knew that the Chase Center location was a bad idea without heavy investment in transit. In a few years Oakland will suffer the same fate when the new A’s ballpark opens over a mile from BART.