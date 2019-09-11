Today’s Headlines

Treasure Island Ferry Terminal Breaks Ground (SFChron)

Buses Diverted from Bayview to Support Chase Center (SFExaminer)

More on Chase Center Transit (SFExaminer)

Bay Area Super Commuting (EastBayTimes)

Lay Foundation for Intermodal Future (Citylab)

Will Newsom Sign Off on Lombard Street Toll Plan? (SFChron)

New Oakland A’s Location Clears Senate (Curbed)

Marin Transit Mulls Free Bus Rides for Low Income Patrons (MarinIJ)

Gig Worker Bill Moves Back to Assembly (SFChron, KQED)

Bill Advances to Stop Municipalities from Blocking Housing (Curbed)

Ode to the Appeals Court Building’s Architecture (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA