Today’s Headlines

  • Crime on Muni Drops by Half (SFChron)
  • Best and Worst Muni Lines (Curbed)
  • Motorist Complain About SMART Train (MarinIJ)
  • More on Changes Wanted for Caltrain Governance (PaloAltoDailyPost)
  • Upper Haight Construction on Holiday Pause (Hoodline)
  • Officials Seek More Power to Regulate Uber/Lyft (SFExaminer)
  • Woman and Dog Killed by Hit & Run Driver in Fremont (SFGate)
  • Suburbs Try Vision Zero (WashPost)
  • Why Downtown Oakland is Booming (SFChron)
  • Even on Weekends, Too Many Cars and Heavy Traffic (MercNews)
  • Young Docent as Transit Guide (SFChron)
  • Commentary: BART Should Ask Muni for Crime-fighting Advice (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA