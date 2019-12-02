Today’s Headlines
- Crime on Muni Drops by Half (SFChron)
- Best and Worst Muni Lines (Curbed)
- Motorist Complain About SMART Train (MarinIJ)
- More on Changes Wanted for Caltrain Governance (PaloAltoDailyPost)
- Upper Haight Construction on Holiday Pause (Hoodline)
- Officials Seek More Power to Regulate Uber/Lyft (SFExaminer)
- Woman and Dog Killed by Hit & Run Driver in Fremont (SFGate)
- Suburbs Try Vision Zero (WashPost)
- Why Downtown Oakland is Booming (SFChron)
- Even on Weekends, Too Many Cars and Heavy Traffic (MercNews)
- Young Docent as Transit Guide (SFChron)
- Commentary: BART Should Ask Muni for Crime-fighting Advice (SFChron)
