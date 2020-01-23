Today’s Headlines

BART Stations with the Most Thefts (SFChron, SFGate)

The J Church is the Worst (SFGate)

Scooters on Fire (SFExaminer)

Women and the Bike Kitchen (SFChron)

More on Bus-Only Lane on Bay Bridge (ABC7)

More on Officials Demanding Ride-Hail Crash Data (PublicPress)

Alameda Tries to Stop Motorists from Hitting Children (EastBayTimes)

Bus Driver Strikes Pedestrian (MarinIJ)

Jack London Square’s Early Days (SFChron)

Letter: Imagine Cycling to an A’s Game Over a Bridge (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Transit Housing Bill Tests Legislator Sincerity (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

We need safer streets now. We need better transit. We need your help covering and advocating for these issues. Won’t you contribute? Thanks!