Today’s Headlines

Post COVID Traffic May be Worse (SFGate, CBSLocal, ABC7)

Post Pandemic Reality Check for Transit (Citylab)

Refocusing Transit on Public Good (GovTech)

Transforming Public Spaces After COVID (ITSInternational)

Plan to Clean up Tenderloin (SFGate, SFExaminer)

More on Tenderloin Lawsuit (Hoodline)

‘Car Parades’ Violate Shelter in Place (CBSLocal)

Hit & Run Suspect Arrested (Hoodline)

Bernal Heights Baker Lowers Bread by Basket (SFChron)

Commentary: Bay Area Faces Tough Decisions on When/How to Reopen (MercNews)

Commentary: In Post COVID World, Pay People to Ride Bikes (NSNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?