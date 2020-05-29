Today’s Headlines

BART Director Questions ‘Welcome Back’ Plan (SFGate)

BART’s Financial Future Balanced but Precarious (SFChron)

SFMTA Planning for City’s Reopening (SFChron)

More on Post-Pandemic Transit (FastCompany)

City Mask Requirements Increased (SFGate, MissionLocal, NBCBayArea)

MTC Delays Housing Bond Measure (MarinIJ)

Planning Greenlights Balboa Development (SFExaminer)

Pandemic Casts Shadow on Hub Development (SFChron)

Upper Haight Tent Village to Open (Hoodline)

Courtney Brousseau’s Killing and Spike in Gang Violence (MissionLocal)

Newsom’s Environmental Cuts (SFChron)

When Freight Trains Ran Through the Mission (MissionLocal)

