Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Adjacent, Walk-up COVID Testing Key to Fighting Pandemic (SFChron)
  • UCSF Sets up COVID Testing by Fruitvale BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Dumbarton Project Still On (DailyJournal)
  • Dangerous Heat Wave Coming (SFChron)
  • Pedestrian Killed by Hit and run Driver in San Jose (CBSLocal)
  • The History of Deadly Sideshows (SFGate)
  • Bay Area is Not a Good Place to Drive (CBSLocal)
  • Berkeley Campus Perimeter a ‘Ghost Town’ (CBSLocal)
  • Santa Clara County Slows Reopening (CBSLocal)
  • How Golden Gate Park Ended up in the Outside Lands (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Will Public Transportation Come Back? (WashPost)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog will be off Monday, Sept. 7, returning Tuesday, Sept. 8