Transit Adjacent, Walk-up COVID Testing Key to Fighting Pandemic (SFChron)

UCSF Sets up COVID Testing by Fruitvale BART (EastBayTimes)

Dumbarton Project Still On (DailyJournal)

Dangerous Heat Wave Coming (SFChron)

Pedestrian Killed by Hit and run Driver in San Jose (CBSLocal)

The History of Deadly Sideshows (SFGate)

Bay Area is Not a Good Place to Drive (CBSLocal)

Berkeley Campus Perimeter a ‘Ghost Town’ (CBSLocal)

Santa Clara County Slows Reopening (CBSLocal)

How Golden Gate Park Ended up in the Outside Lands (SFChron)

Commentary: Will Public Transportation Come Back? (WashPost)

Streetsblog will be off Monday, Sept. 7, returning Tuesday, Sept. 8