Join Us at a Streetsies Virtual Happy Hour Next Tuesday Streetsblog will say goodbye (and good riddance) to 2020 and celebrate a little good news

As the Streetsblog SF End-of-Year (EOY) Fundraiser rolls on, we’re sad that we can’t host a happy hour to meet with all of you and celebrate the end of 2020. However, because we miss you all and want a chance to publicly celebrate our 2020 Streetsie Winners, we’d like to invite all of you to our virtual happy hour next Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Register at EventBrite and get a link to our zoom room.

Here are the winners:

OakDOT , for the roll-out and continued dialogue with communities for America’s first ‘Slow Streets’ plans

People Protected Bike Lanes , for changing the way people think about bike advocacy

Scraper Bike Team , for the 90th Avenue redesign in Oakland

San Jose Master Plan team, for creating a quick-build bike and street safety plan that's gathering headlines nationwide

Tickets are free, but if you haven’t donated to our EOY fundraiser, donate here or on EventBrite.

In addition to our Streetsie winners, we have some extra news to celebrate. Thanks to the generous support of the SEED Fund, Meaghan Mitchell will be joining our staff as an occasional writer in 2021. Mitchell, a San Francisco native, has been published in SFGate, San Francisco Bayview and regularly at Hoodline.

Meaghan is also a familiar face to anyone in our advocacy scene with leadership roles in People Protected Bike Lanes and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition. She is also a co-founder of San Francisco African American Arts & Cultural District.

While we’re excited to feature Meaghan’s work in 2021, we still need to raise money to support our core work at Streetsblog to maintain the near-daily coverage that has been a feature for years. If you haven’t donated in 2020, please consider a donation today.

So a special thanks to The Seed Fund and all of our donors who have helped with our EOY fundraising drive. If you haven’t chipped in yet, please consider making a donation, today.