This Week: Tenderloin, Streetsies, Essential Workers
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Tenderloin Quick-Build Projects. This is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the Golden Gate and Leavenworth quick-build Projects and provide input on potential street designs for both corridors so that we can better address safety needs. Starts Tuesday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m… (and repeats through January, see SFMTA site for details). Attend virtual meeting.
- Tuesday Streetsies Virtual Happy Hour. Join Streetsblog’s online celebration of outstanding work making Bay Area streets safer. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Making Transit Work for Essential Workers. Join Seamless Bay Area to learn more about essential workers’ travel patterns and ideas for making our regional transit network more accessible and rider-friendly, both during the pandemic and beyond. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Fix a Flat. At this Bike East Bay webinar certified bike instructor Binky Brown will cover the basic process for repairing a flat tire on a bike. Follow along at home if you have the tools, and be prepared to ask questions. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Transit Riders Party. New this year, the SFTR is hosting a photo contest to promote joyful transit moments in 2020. Awards will be given out at the party for for best, cutest, and unique photos. You can email your photos in advance to membership@sftransitriders.org or post them on social media and tag the SFTR. Thursday, Dec. 17, 5-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
