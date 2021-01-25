Eyes on the Street: Alameda’s First Fully Protected Intersection Alameda is joining the list of Bay Area cities adopting true, Dutch-style safety designs at busy intersections

Alameda will soon join the ranks of cities with a fully built out, Dutch-style protected intersection. Construction is well underway at Otis and Grand, a previously notorious junction.

From the City of Alameda:

The construction at Otis Drive and Grand Street is going to be the City’s first protected intersection, which means that cyclists and pedestrians will be physically separated from cars. The City is making these changes because the intersection is a high-injury site and is the site of a fatal pedestrian collision. A protected intersection will make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians to cross this busy, wide intersection, while also making it easier for left-turning drivers.

As seen in the photos and the diagram below, the intersection will have dual-radius turns (the grey arches in the diagram below represent the outer radius) to give motorists a visual and tactile (and hopefully audible) warning that they are taking the turn too tightly. If they don’t correct, their tires will hit the curb height biscuit (the inner radius) with the terra cotta treatment, seen in the diagram and in the photos. And while that might knock off their alignment a tad, it beats a right-hook crash with a cyclist–which is exactly the kind of crash this design makes less likely, by forcing motorists to slow, extending the distance between motorists and cyclists, improving sight lines, and giving all parties more time to react.

Also from the city’s website:

Otis Drive is 64 feet wide, curb to curb, and currently operates with two lanes in each direction, on-street parking along both curbs and no bike lanes. Safety concerns include excessive speeds, challenging crossings for pedestrians and a lack of bicycle facilities. The goals of the project include: Reducing driving speeds within the 25 miles per hour limit

Improving safety for all users

Adding bicycle facilities to connect to Wood School, the beach, Alameda Hospital and with existing bike lanes on Westline Drive and Grand Street

Improving bus stops

Improving streetscape, such as gateways and landscaping

Reducing impacts of flooding/sea level rise

Alameda is in the midst of a push to make the entire island city more bike-friendly, converting old rail lines that once crisscrossed the city into off-street bike paths, and adding on-street treatments as well. Some of these new paths, notably the cross-Alameda trail, also have protective concrete treatments at intersections, but the new intersection at Otis and Grand does appear to be Alameda’s first fully built, Dutch-style protected intersection.

The city website says the Otis and Grand intersection will be finished early this year. Traffic going through the intersection already seems significantly calmer and smoother with less potential for conflicts. Streetsblog has reached out to city planners for a more specific completion date and will be revisiting the intersection to see how it progresses.

Alameda now joins Berkeley, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont and San Jose as a Bay Area city to adopt this Dutch treatment. One hopes this design, plus Dutch-style traffic circles, and of course fully protected bike lanes, will become the standard on busy streets.

It’s worth noting that in these designs there’s one significant difference between the Bay Area intersections and their Dutch counterparts–the Dutch place traffic signals on the near side only. That discourages motorists from creeping into the crosswalks and bike lanes, a common problem in the U.S.

More photos of Alameda’s intersection below:

If you’ve never ridden a protected intersection or aren’t familiar with it, here’s how it works: