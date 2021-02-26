Today’s Headlines

  • BART’s Financial Crisis (SFChron)
  • Republicans Mad About Funding BART (SFGate)
  • Muni Operators to Get Vaccinated (SFExaminer)
  • What Could Open Next Week? (SFGate)
  • SamTrans to Give Free Vaccination Rides (SFBay)
  • Bay Area Doing Well in Vaccination Race (SFChron)
  • Red Light Cameras in Fremont (EastBayTimes)
  • When the Chronicle Helped Try to Kill the Cable Cars (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Votes to Limit ‘Low Level’ Traffic Stops (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Why Won’t ‘Progressive’ S.F. End Single-Family Zoning? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: California Needs Hydrogen Infrastructure (SFChron)

