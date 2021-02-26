Today’s Headlines

BART’s Financial Crisis (SFChron)

Republicans Mad About Funding BART (SFGate)

Muni Operators to Get Vaccinated (SFExaminer)

What Could Open Next Week? (SFGate)

SamTrans to Give Free Vaccination Rides (SFBay)

Bay Area Doing Well in Vaccination Race (SFChron)

Red Light Cameras in Fremont (EastBayTimes)

When the Chronicle Helped Try to Kill the Cable Cars (SFChron)

Berkeley Votes to Limit ‘Low Level’ Traffic Stops (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Why Won’t ‘Progressive’ S.F. End Single-Family Zoning? (SFChron)

Commentary: California Needs Hydrogen Infrastructure (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?