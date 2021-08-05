Today’s Headlines

  • Bike/Ped Safety Upgrades Near Future Irvington BART (MercNews)
  • More on Permanent Slow Streets (SFGate)
  • Profiles of the Outer Sunset (HereSay)
  • Polk Gulch Infill (Socketsite)
  • More on Upcoming Muni Service Changes (MassTransit)
  • California Could Get Billions in Infrastructure Deal (SFChron)
  • San Jose Lawmaker Wants to Protect Single-Family Restrictions (SJSpotlight)
  • Street Trees for the Mission (SFExaminer)
  • At Least 2,700 S.F. Employees Have Not Been Vaccinated (SFChron)
  • Balancing Public Health with Economic Recovery (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Questions about SMART Train Freight Service (MarinIJ)

