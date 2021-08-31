Today’s Headlines

Bills to Increase Housing Density Head to Newsom (SFChron)

Not in Your Side Yard (SFChron)

Urban Alchemy Street Cleaning Teams (SFExaminer)

Caltrans Survey on Rail Improvements (ProgressiveRailroading)

More on VTA Resuming Light Rail Service (PaloAltoOnline)

Lafayette to Add Sidewalks to Street Near School (EastBayTimes)

Students Demand Teacher Pensions Divest from Fossil Fuels (48Hills)

National Parks Service May Charge for Car Storage (SFGate)

Half of National Park is Burned (SFGate)

S.F. Economy in Trouble? (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Make AC Transit Free on Sundays (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: California, the NIMBY State (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?