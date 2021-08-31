Today’s Headlines
- Bills to Increase Housing Density Head to Newsom (SFChron)
- Not in Your Side Yard (SFChron)
- Urban Alchemy Street Cleaning Teams (SFExaminer)
- Caltrans Survey on Rail Improvements (ProgressiveRailroading)
- More on VTA Resuming Light Rail Service (PaloAltoOnline)
- Lafayette to Add Sidewalks to Street Near School (EastBayTimes)
- Students Demand Teacher Pensions Divest from Fossil Fuels (48Hills)
- National Parks Service May Charge for Car Storage (SFGate)
- Half of National Park is Burned (SFGate)
- S.F. Economy in Trouble? (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Make AC Transit Free on Sundays (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: California, the NIMBY State (SFExaminer)
