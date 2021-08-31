Today’s Headlines

  • Bills to Increase Housing Density Head to Newsom (SFChron)
  • Not in Your Side Yard (SFChron)
  • Urban Alchemy Street Cleaning Teams (SFExaminer)
  • Caltrans Survey on Rail Improvements (ProgressiveRailroading)
  • More on VTA Resuming Light Rail Service (PaloAltoOnline)
  • Lafayette to Add Sidewalks to Street Near School (EastBayTimes)
  • Students Demand Teacher Pensions Divest from Fossil Fuels (48Hills)
  • National Parks Service May Charge for Car Storage (SFGate)
  • Half of National Park is Burned (SFGate)
  • S.F. Economy in Trouble? (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Make AC Transit Free on Sundays (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: California, the NIMBY State (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?