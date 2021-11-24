Today’s Headlines

Prepare for Thanksgiving Argument: Don’t Blame Joe for High CA Gas Prices (SF Gate)

California Cities Rush to Limit Density After State Law Gives Flexibility (Chronicle)

Oakland Police Union Blames ‘Defund the Police’ for Cities’ Ills (EBT)

Will Infra Bill Be a Success? Depends on How Cities Spend Money (Transit Center)

SFO Braces for Heavy Travel as Holiday Trips Are Back (Examiner)

Reminder: Thanksgiving Is One of the Most Dangerous Times to Be on the Road… (National Safety Council)

…And That’s Before Taking the Wind Into Account (SF Gate)

