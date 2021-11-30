Today’s Headlines
- Retired Transit Workers Paid to Come Back (NYTimes)
- Update on Central Subway (BizTimes)
- How a BART Worker Saved Man’s Life (EastBayTimes)
- Driver Severely Injures Berkeley Cyclist (Berkeleyside)
- Driver Kills Cyclist in Moraga (EastBayTimes)
- Cities Rush to Limit Density (SFChron)
- San Francisco is 2nd Most Dense City in U.S. (SFChron)
- Bay Area Parks Popular (SFChron)
- Climate Change: Is Cal Going to Lose its Snow Pack? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Redistricting Could Split Ethnic Community (SFChron)
- Commentary: Affordable Housing or Parking Lots (SFExaminer)
