Today’s Headlines

Retired Transit Workers Paid to Come Back (NYTimes)

Update on Central Subway (BizTimes)

How a BART Worker Saved Man’s Life (EastBayTimes)

Driver Severely Injures Berkeley Cyclist (Berkeleyside)

Driver Kills Cyclist in Moraga (EastBayTimes)

Cities Rush to Limit Density (SFChron)

San Francisco is 2nd Most Dense City in U.S. (SFChron)

Bay Area Parks Popular (SFChron)

Climate Change: Is Cal Going to Lose its Snow Pack? (SFChron)

Commentary: Redistricting Could Split Ethnic Community (SFChron)

Commentary: Affordable Housing or Parking Lots (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?