Today’s Headlines

  • Retired Transit Workers Paid to Come Back (NYTimes)
  • Update on Central Subway (BizTimes)
  • How a BART Worker Saved Man’s Life (EastBayTimes)
  • Driver Severely Injures Berkeley Cyclist (Berkeleyside)
  • Driver Kills Cyclist in Moraga (EastBayTimes)
  • Cities Rush to Limit Density (SFChron)
  • San Francisco is 2nd Most Dense City in U.S. (SFChron)
  • Bay Area Parks Popular (SFChron)
  • Climate Change: Is Cal Going to Lose its Snow Pack? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Redistricting Could Split Ethnic Community (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Affordable Housing or Parking Lots (SFExaminer)

