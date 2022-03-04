Today’s Headlines
- Caltrain Approves Reform Plan (DailyJournal)
- Muni and BART Could Receive More Aide (SFChron)
- Rethinking Commuter Rail (WashPost)
- San Jose Hades Subway Tunnel Under Question (EastBayTimes, BizTimes)
- More on Speed Camera Bill (SFChron)
- Is San Francisco a Great Biking City? (SFChron)
- More on Oakland ‘Flex Streets’ Future (Oaklandside)
- More on Bay Area Parking Study (SFExaminer)
- Gentrification Fears Can’t be Used to Block Housing (SFChron)
- Bay Area Rent Approaching Pre-COVID Levels (SFChron)
- Was the Preschool Wearing Dark Clothing? (SFGate)
