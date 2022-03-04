Today’s Headlines

Caltrain Approves Reform Plan (DailyJournal)

Muni and BART Could Receive More Aide (SFChron)

Rethinking Commuter Rail (WashPost)

San Jose Hades Subway Tunnel Under Question (EastBayTimes, BizTimes)

More on Speed Camera Bill (SFChron)

Is San Francisco a Great Biking City? (SFChron)

More on Oakland ‘Flex Streets’ Future (Oaklandside)

More on Bay Area Parking Study (SFExaminer)

Gentrification Fears Can’t be Used to Block Housing (SFChron)

Bay Area Rent Approaching Pre-COVID Levels (SFChron)

Was the Preschool Wearing Dark Clothing? (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?