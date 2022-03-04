Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrain Approves Reform Plan (DailyJournal)
  • Muni and BART Could Receive More Aide (SFChron)
  • Rethinking Commuter Rail (WashPost)
  • San Jose Hades Subway Tunnel Under Question (EastBayTimesBizTimes)
  • More on Speed Camera Bill (SFChron)
  • Is San Francisco a Great Biking City? (SFChron)
  • More on Oakland ‘Flex Streets’ Future (Oaklandside)
  • More on Bay Area Parking Study (SFExaminer)
  • Gentrification Fears Can’t be Used to Block Housing (SFChron)
  • Bay Area Rent Approaching Pre-COVID Levels (SFChron)
  • Was the Preschool Wearing Dark Clothing? (SFGate)

