This Week: Geary, Parking vs. Life, Riding with Kids

Tuesday Geary Boulevard Pop Up. Join SFMTA for an in-person pop-up event, where you can talk to project staff about the Geary Boulevard Improvement Project. Review block-by-block proposals and take a survey. Tuesday, March 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Inbound 38R stop at Geary and 20th Avenue (southwest corner), S.F.

Biking with Children. Register for this free San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class to learn about all the cycling options for kids and parents, as well as tips, tricks, and tools for biking with your children safely and conveniently. Tuesday, March 15, 4:30-6 p.m. Contact SFBC for webinar info.

Parking vs. Life and Limb of Cyclists. People are very rigid in their parking being taken away for other uses, no matter what the consequences for vulnerable road users. Join the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition for a discussion. Wednesday, March 16, 5-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.

Freedom from Training Wheels. This SFBC class is for children ages 2-5. They will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for your little one to use (and they will be sanitizing them between students). Or bring your own. Registration required. Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. San Francisco Christian Center, 5845 Mission Street, S.F.



San Leandro Crosstown Corridors Bike Tour #2. At this Bike East Bay event go for a short bike tour to check out the existing street and sidewalk conditions on Bancroft Ave., then arrive at a community open house at San Leandro High School (2200 Bancroft Ave) where you can look at concepts and share your ideas for improvements. Saturday, March 19, 10-12:30 p.m. San Leandro BART station (meet on east side), 1401 San Leandro Blvd., San Leandro.

Bike East Bay 50th Anniversary: Lake Merritt Loop Ride. Bike East Bay (formerly the East Bay Bicycle Coalition) turns 50 years old! Come celebrate with this ride around the jewel of Oakland. Saturday, March 20, Noon. Lake Merritt BART station plaza, near Oak St and 9th St, Oakland

