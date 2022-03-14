Today’s Headlines

  • BART Ridership Surges (Patch)
  • More on Gas Prices Fueling Return to Transit (MercNews)
  • Rising Gas Prices Good Argument for Better Bike Infra (DailyJournal)
  • How 1973 Oil Crisis Turned Copenhagen into a Bike Heaven (FastCo)
  • Caltrain Eliminates Bus Bridge, Returns to New Schedule (MercNewsDailyJournal)
  • Overview of California’s HSR Project (NYTimes)
  • Treasure Island Residents Don’t Like Car Toll (SFChron, CBSLocal)
  • Prop. 13 Helps Rich White Homeowners, Research Shows (MercNews)
  • Local Destinations in the Bay Area, Including New Ferry (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Legislature Must Help with Caltrain Electrification (MercNews)
  • Commentary: People Must Understand Methane and Global Warming (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?