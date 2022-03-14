Today’s Headlines
- BART Ridership Surges (Patch)
- More on Gas Prices Fueling Return to Transit (MercNews)
- Rising Gas Prices Good Argument for Better Bike Infra (DailyJournal)
- How 1973 Oil Crisis Turned Copenhagen into a Bike Heaven (FastCo)
- Caltrain Eliminates Bus Bridge, Returns to New Schedule (MercNews, DailyJournal)
- Overview of California’s HSR Project (NYTimes)
- Treasure Island Residents Don’t Like Car Toll (SFChron, CBSLocal)
- Prop. 13 Helps Rich White Homeowners, Research Shows (MercNews)
- Local Destinations in the Bay Area, Including New Ferry (SFChron)
- Commentary: Legislature Must Help with Caltrain Electrification (MercNews)
- Commentary: People Must Understand Methane and Global Warming (SFChron)
