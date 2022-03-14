Today’s Headlines

BART Ridership Surges (Patch)

More on Gas Prices Fueling Return to Transit (MercNews)

Rising Gas Prices Good Argument for Better Bike Infra (DailyJournal)

How 1973 Oil Crisis Turned Copenhagen into a Bike Heaven (FastCo)

Caltrain Eliminates Bus Bridge, Returns to New Schedule (MercNews, DailyJournal)

Overview of California’s HSR Project (NYTimes)

Treasure Island Residents Don’t Like Car Toll (SFChron, CBSLocal)

Prop. 13 Helps Rich White Homeowners, Research Shows (MercNews)

Local Destinations in the Bay Area, Including New Ferry (SFChron)

Commentary: Legislature Must Help with Caltrain Electrification (MercNews)

Commentary: People Must Understand Methane and Global Warming (SFChron)

