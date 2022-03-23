Today’s Headlines

BART Runs Shorter Trains on Red Line (Berkeleyside)

SFMTA Approves Compromise Bike Lanes on Evans (SFBay)

Berkeley Eyes Big Zoning Changes (Berkeleyside)

Transamerica Pyramid Getting a Redesign (SFChron)

More on Tenderloin Yellow Brick Road (SFExaminer)

Podcast: Can Shelter Mandate Fix S.F. Streets? (SFChron)

Where to See Evidence of Fault Lines in Bay Area (EastBayTimes)

Larkspur Residents Happy, Except with Public Transportation (MarinIJ)

Fun Uses for Old Train Cars (TimeOut)

Commentary: Biofuels are B.S. (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: California Gets a ‘D’ on Climate Crisis (CalMatters)

