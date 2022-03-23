Today’s Headlines
- BART Runs Shorter Trains on Red Line (Berkeleyside)
- SFMTA Approves Compromise Bike Lanes on Evans (SFBay)
- Berkeley Eyes Big Zoning Changes (Berkeleyside)
- Transamerica Pyramid Getting a Redesign (SFChron)
- More on Tenderloin Yellow Brick Road (SFExaminer)
- Podcast: Can Shelter Mandate Fix S.F. Streets? (SFChron)
- Where to See Evidence of Fault Lines in Bay Area (EastBayTimes)
- Larkspur Residents Happy, Except with Public Transportation (MarinIJ)
- Fun Uses for Old Train Cars (TimeOut)
- Commentary: Biofuels are B.S. (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: California Gets a ‘D’ on Climate Crisis (CalMatters)
