Today’s Headlines

  • BART Runs Shorter Trains on Red Line (Berkeleyside)
  • SFMTA Approves Compromise Bike Lanes on Evans (SFBay)
  • Berkeley Eyes Big Zoning Changes (Berkeleyside)
  • Transamerica Pyramid Getting a Redesign (SFChron)
  • More on Tenderloin Yellow Brick Road (SFExaminer)
  • Podcast: Can Shelter Mandate Fix S.F. Streets? (SFChron)
  • Where to See Evidence of Fault Lines in Bay Area (EastBayTimes)
  • Larkspur Residents Happy, Except with Public Transportation (MarinIJ)
  • Fun Uses for Old Train Cars (TimeOut)
  • Commentary: Biofuels are B.S. (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: California Gets a ‘D’ on Climate Crisis (CalMatters)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?