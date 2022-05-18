New Website Puts Faces to Traffic Violence Numbers

Thirty fatalities a year in San Francisco. 600 or so with serious injuries. High injury corridors. An epidemic of speeding and reckless driving. Distracted driving. Blocked bike lanes. Traffic violence.

It’s clear that a good portion of the population of our cities don’t understand these numbers and terms and their implications. They don’t grasp the horrors bad street designs and policies cause for individuals and their loved ones. That’s why advocates Marcel Moran and Stephen Braitsch built Transpo Maps, a new website that connects all that data and terminology to real people who have been hurt and killed.

“My goal with this project is to raise awareness about this ongoing public health crisis that the city can’t seem to meaningfully address,” wrote Braitsch in an email to Streetsblog. “These were people who had friends and families, they’re not just data points on a map or chart.”

Here’s how it works. Open up the “Traffic Fatalities Citywide” section of the page. Run the cursor over any of the dots indicated on the map and a sidebar will open showing who was killed, how it happened, and a little bit about the person.

Of course, nearly all of these deaths were entirely preventable.

And yet one continues to hear politicians and others argue that somehow there’s something to compromise about when it comes to always-convenient parking and high-speed driving versus the lives and broken bones of human beings.

The hope is that the crowd-sourcing features of the page will also help identify some of the victims.

But that’s just part of what Transpo Maps is about. It also has information on car ownership across San Francisco, bus stops, crosswalks, and data on motorists parking on bike lanes. For that, it leverages city data as well as research by Moran and others as to what’s going on in peer cities.

More from Braitsch on the goals of the project, which are to: