SPUR Voter Guide Out: Yes on Prop. 30 and More The Bay Area's favorite public policy group breaks down the ballot

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Fourteen propositions for San Francisco. Ten for Oakland. Seven statewide initiatives. Fortunately, one of the premier voter guides, from the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association, dropped Tuesday, giving voters a place to start. “Not everyone has the time to do their own independent research,” explained SPUR’s Jackson Nutt-Beers, during a panel held Tuesday afternoon to publicize the release of the voter guide and explain the organization’s methodology. “SPUR has been doing analysis for voters for over twenty years.”

The presentation looked at state measures, with follow-up, in-person panels scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6-8 p.m, in San Francisco and Wednesday, Oct. 12 5-6:30 p.m.in Oakland to look at city ballots (although the recommendations are already available online).

Meanwhile , the proposition on the state ballot that’s most relevant to Streetsblog readers is Prop. 30, the Clean Cars and Clean Air Act. “We can’t just reduce greenhouse gas emissions a little bit. We need to zero it out” if we’re to avoid the most severe impacts of global warming, explained SPUR’s Nick Josefowitz during the presentation.

Proposition 30 would increase state income taxes on personal income over $2 million by 1.75 percent and invest that revenue, estimated at $100 billion over twenty years, in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from transportation and wildfires.

And unlike the federal “inflation reduction act,” there are no specific omissions of railed vehicles. “Yes on trains and electric bikes,” said Josefowitz, in response to a question from Streetsblog about exactly what kind of transportation is included. He sees the funding of electric bikes as a big positive. “There are more electric bikes sold than any other type of electric vehicle, and this is the opportunity to make electric bikes available to more Californians.”

More from SPUR’s Prop. 30 page:

It would reduce transportation emissions by investing in zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission vehicle infrastructure. The measure requires that fifty percent of these investments benefit people in low-income and disadvantaged communities, for example by supporting low-income households in purchasing an electric vehicle or an electric bike or providing free transit passes to low-income households.

One of the opposition’s complaints about Prop. 30 is the campaign is largely funded by Lyft. “Lyft is required that most of its rides are zero emissions by 2030,” explained Josefowitz, acknowledging Lyft’s self-interest in getting it passed. However, he said the company is also committed to reducing global warming. And he reminded voters that if they feel icky about siding with Lyft, they should feel more icky about siding with the opposition, which is comprised entirely of “the wealthiest Californians.”

SPUR’s guide also deals with initiatives on tobacco, gambling, and many other issues outside of Streetsblog’s bailiwick. And, as mentioned, SPUR has done careful analysis of the San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose ballots. Streetsblog agrees with their recommendations on streets, transit, and other relevant topics, most especially NO on “I”, YES on “J” and YES “N”, to save the JFK Promenade.

But be sure to check out the entire guide and VOTE.