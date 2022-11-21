Today’s Headlines
- Crowds Greet Opening of Central Subway (SFChron, SFBay)
- Central Subway Opens with Limited Service (SFChron, NBCBayArea, KQED)
- Why Doesn’t BART Go More Places? (KQED)
- Transit’s ‘Doomsday’ Scenario (MercNews)
- Car-Free Streets are Here to Stay (NextCity)
- Will ‘Hayes Point’ and ‘East Cut’ Make it? (SFChron)
- San Francisco Continues Scooter Crack Down (SFStandard)
- Will ‘Casual Carpool’ Come Back? (Berkeleyside)
- Robotaxis are Almost Here? (Discover)
- GPS Bike Art (SFGate)
- Letters: You Shouldn’t Have to be Brave to Ride a Bike (PotreroHill)
- Commentary: Bay Area Must Tap Tech Wealth (MercNews)
