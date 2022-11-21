Today’s Headlines

  • Crowds Greet Opening of Central Subway (SFChron, SFBay)
  • Central Subway Opens with Limited Service (SFChron, NBCBayArea, KQED)
  • Why Doesn’t BART Go More Places? (KQED)
  • Transit’s ‘Doomsday’ Scenario (MercNews)
  • Car-Free Streets are Here to Stay (NextCity)
  • Will ‘Hayes Point’ and ‘East Cut’ Make it? (SFChron)
  • San Francisco Continues Scooter Crack Down (SFStandard)
  • Will ‘Casual Carpool’ Come Back? (Berkeleyside)
  • Robotaxis are Almost Here? (Discover)
  • GPS Bike Art (SFGate)
  • Letters: You Shouldn’t Have to be Brave to Ride a Bike (PotreroHill)
  • Commentary: Bay Area Must Tap Tech Wealth (MercNews)

