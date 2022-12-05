Today’s Headlines
- More on Transit Agency Doomsday Scenarios (SFChron)
- More on Proposal to Tear Down Central Freeway (SFChron)
- Despite Insanely Deep Tunnel, Merchants Still Complain about BART Extension (CBSLocal)
- Muni’s Battery-Electric Buses (SFist)
- Digital Signs in Central Subway (DST)
- SamTrans Bus Crashes (ABC7)
- The Relationship Between Transit, Electric Cars, Housing, and Emissions (SDUnionTribune)
- Police Commission to Adjust Traffic Stop Criteria (SFChron)
- Preserving Oakland History (Oaklandside)
- Two Streets Named After Wilma Chan, Supervisor Killed by a Driver (SFGate)
- Commentary: Slow Streets Crucial for Tourism (SFGate)
- Commentary: Don’t get Rid of Slow Streets (SFChron)
