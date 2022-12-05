Today’s Headlines

  • More on Transit Agency Doomsday Scenarios (SFChron)
  • More on Proposal to Tear Down Central Freeway (SFChron)
  • Despite Insanely Deep Tunnel, Merchants Still Complain about BART Extension (CBSLocal)
  • Muni’s Battery-Electric Buses (SFist)
  • Digital Signs in Central Subway (DST)
  • SamTrans Bus Crashes (ABC7)
  • The Relationship Between Transit, Electric Cars, Housing, and Emissions (SDUnionTribune)
  • Police Commission to Adjust Traffic Stop Criteria (SFChron)
  • Preserving Oakland History (Oaklandside)
  • Two Streets Named After Wilma Chan, Supervisor Killed by a Driver (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Slow Streets Crucial for Tourism (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Don’t get Rid of Slow Streets (SFChron)

