This Week: Missing Middle, Roads for People, Bike Commuting
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Missing Middle Housing. Join SPUR and learn from a recent Terner Center for Housing Innovation report that looks at the steps California will need to reduce barriers to the construction of accessory dwelling units and small apartment buildings. Tuesday March 14, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Roadways for People. Join this SPUR talk for a conversation with Lynn Peterson, author of Roadways for People, about the struggle to make streets serve more than just motorists. Wednesday, March 15, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bike Commuting Basics. Bicycling to shopping, transit, or work is a great way to save money, stay fit, and help the environment all in one. Learn from Bike East Bay how to do it safely and efficiently. Wednesday, March 15, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Virtual Bicycle Ambassador Training. This SF Bicycle Coalition class will teach you how to sign up new members and volunteer at events. Thursday, March 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Contact SFBC for more information.
- Saturday Spring Ride 2023: Fremont BART to Drake’s (San Leandro). This Bike East Bay ride is on 26 miles of the Bay Trail, starting at the Fremont BART station and ending at San Leandro BART. Some of the trail is gravel so this is not recommended for bikes with skinny tires. Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Starts at Fremont BART, 2000 BART Way, Fremont (this even was originally scheduled for March 11).
- Saturday Potrero Yard Modernization Project Open House. The SFMTA and Potrero Neighborhood Collective are reimagining Potrero Yard as the nation’s first joint development of a bus facility with integrated housing and retail. SFMTA is holding this Community Open House for people to learn more about the project and give feedback. Saturday, March 18, 1-3 p.m. KQED Headquarters, 2601 Mariposa, 2nd Floor, Public Hub Room, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.