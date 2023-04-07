Today’s Headlines

Driver Kills Cyclist on Arguello in Presidio (SFChron, SFStandard)

Cruise to Recall 300 Self-Driving Cars after Crash (SFStandard)

S.F. a Free for All of Experimental, Computer-Driven Cars (SFist)

Safety Measures Discussed After Multiple Drivers Kill Multiple Pedestrians in Pittsburg (EastBayTimes)

TI Redevelopment Plans Uncertain (KQED)

Richmond District Housing Project (SFExaminer)

S.F. Sitting on ‘Affordable’ Housing Money (48Hills)

Trader Joe’s in Hayes Valley? (SFExaminer)

What will it Cost to Protect S.F. from Sea Level Rise? (SFChron)

Competition to Build Hydrogen Fuel Hubs (CBSLocal)

Commentary: Quentin Kopp Still Hates HSR (RichmondReview)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off on Monday, April 10.