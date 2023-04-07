Today’s Headlines
- Driver Kills Cyclist on Arguello in Presidio (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Cruise to Recall 300 Self-Driving Cars after Crash (SFStandard)
- S.F. a Free for All of Experimental, Computer-Driven Cars (SFist)
- Safety Measures Discussed After Multiple Drivers Kill Multiple Pedestrians in Pittsburg (EastBayTimes)
- TI Redevelopment Plans Uncertain (KQED)
- Richmond District Housing Project (SFExaminer)
- S.F. Sitting on ‘Affordable’ Housing Money (48Hills)
- Trader Joe’s in Hayes Valley? (SFExaminer)
- What will it Cost to Protect S.F. from Sea Level Rise? (SFChron)
- Competition to Build Hydrogen Fuel Hubs (CBSLocal)
- Commentary: Quentin Kopp Still Hates HSR (RichmondReview)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Streetsblog San Francisco will be off on Monday, April 10.