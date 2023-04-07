Today’s Headlines

  • Driver Kills Cyclist on Arguello in Presidio (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Cruise to Recall 300 Self-Driving Cars after Crash (SFStandard)
  • S.F. a Free for All of Experimental, Computer-Driven Cars (SFist)
  • Safety Measures Discussed After Multiple Drivers Kill Multiple Pedestrians in Pittsburg (EastBayTimes)
  • TI Redevelopment Plans Uncertain (KQED)
  • Richmond District Housing Project (SFExaminer)
  • S.F. Sitting on ‘Affordable’ Housing Money (48Hills)
  • Trader Joe’s in Hayes Valley? (SFExaminer)
  • What will it Cost to Protect S.F. from Sea Level Rise? (SFChron)
  • Competition to Build Hydrogen Fuel Hubs (CBSLocal)
  • Commentary: Quentin Kopp Still Hates HSR (RichmondReview)

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off on Monday, April 10.