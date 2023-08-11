Today's Headlines
Headlines, August 11
Bicyclist’s Death Brought Calls for Safety Fixes, But Officials Haven’t Gotten in Gear
‘The urgency of the situation’ on Arguello Boulevard, a vital bike route, has given way to next spring if all goes as planned.
New Federal Report Finds Most U.S. Communities Are Clueless About Their Transport Emissions
Transit Master Class: Learning from Switzerland
A delegation of advocates and Bay Area transit officials spent a week in Switzerland learning how one of the world's best transit and rail systems works. Here's a taste of what they learned.