Headlines, August 11

8:15 AM PDT on August 11, 2023

  • Expansion of Waymo and Cruise Approved (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)
  • BART to Switch to Open Loop Payment System (Hoodline)
  • Outside Lands and Caltrain Closure (SFGate, MercNews, SFStandard)
  • Speeding Drivers Also Slaughtering Bears (SFGate)
  • Road Closures for Outside Lands (SFStandard)
  • People Moving Back to San Francisco (SFStandard)
  • Scooters and Safety (SFExaminer)
  • Marin Fights Housing, Also the Sun Rose this Morning (SFChron)
  • Commentary: It's Not Sunset Tower that's Out of Scale (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Are Driverless Cars Really a Benefit for Disabled People? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: San Francisco Needs Better Public Transit (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Arguello

Bicyclist’s Death Brought Calls for Safety Fixes, But Officials Haven’t Gotten in Gear

‘The urgency of the situation’ on Arguello Boulevard, a vital bike route, has given way to next spring if all goes as planned.

Kristi Coale
August 11, 2023
New Federal Report Finds Most U.S. Communities Are Clueless About Their Transport Emissions

August 11, 2023
Transit

Transit Master Class: Learning from Switzerland

A delegation of advocates and Bay Area transit officials spent a week in Switzerland learning how one of the world's best transit and rail systems works. Here's a taste of what they learned.

August 11, 2023
Headlines, August 10

August 10, 2023
