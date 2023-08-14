Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 14

8:05 AM PDT on August 14, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • More on Robocar Rollout (GovTech, CNN)
  • Cruise Cars Flummoxed by Outside Lands (SFGate, SFStandard)
  • More on Bike Ride Across Oakland Bay Bridge (SFGate)
  • More Cable Car History (OCRegister)
  • Can S.F. Create 82,000 Homes? (SFChron)
  • New Housing for Formerly Homeless (SFChron)
  • New York Adding Illuminated Crosswalks (NYPost)
  • The Brightline Intercity Rail Model (NYPost)
  • Congestion Pricing in New York City (NBCNews)
  • Work Shop on "pop ups" (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Let's Keep Promoting/Subsidized Driving (MarinIJ)

This Week: Geary BRT, HSR in Five Years, Spillover Parking

August 14, 2023
Athletes and Celebrities

‘Wire’ Creator (and Camera Foe) David Simon Has Received 16 School Zone Speeding Tickets in His Beloved Baltimore

They say that those who can't, teach. But this hard-boiled writer's record of recidivist reckless driving suggests that those who write about crime commit them, too.

Jonah Schwarz
August 14, 2023
bicycle lanes

Could Building Bike Lanes Become America’s Next Big Infrastructure Project?

Bike lanes and trails aren't just small, local projects; they're key components of a national effort to end climate change. A new advocacy tool seeks to get Americans to treat them as such.

August 14, 2023
Arguello

Bicyclist’s Death Brought Calls for Safety Fixes, But Officials Haven’t Gotten in Gear

‘The urgency of the situation’ on Arguello Boulevard, a vital bike route, has given way to next spring if all goes as planned.

Kristi Coale
August 11, 2023
