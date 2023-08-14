Skip to Content
This Week: Geary BRT, HSR in Five Years, Spillover Parking

8:22 AM PDT on August 14, 2023

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Realizing Oakland Projects Through Enhanced Infrastructure Financing Districts. Join SPUR for a conversation with Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife and Erin Roseman to learn about Enhanced infrastructure financing districts, known as EIFDs, and how they can be used to benefit Oakland. Tuesday, August 15, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday SFMTA Board of Directors Meeting. The Geary Boulevard Improvement Project is on the agenda. Members of the public are invited to observe the meeting in-person or remotely online. Tuesday, August 15, starts at 1 p.m., Room 400, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
  • Wednesday Getting Real About Spillover Parking. Recent changes to parking policy from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the state will force cities and developers to deal with spillover parking more directly. If local governments can avoid spillover parking, will people be more accepting of new residents, jobs, and businesses in their communities? Join SPUR for a conversation about potential spillover parking remedies. Wednesday, August 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday Complete California High-Speed Rail in Five Years? Six years after Kennedy gave his famous moon speech, humans traveled to the moon. The transcontinental railroad was built in six years without the benefit of earth moving machinery. And in just 15 years, China built 25,000 miles of high speed rail. So why is it that the first segment of California's HSR project, from Bakersfield to Merced, a distance of just over 100 miles, will take another seven years? Joint a virtual Streetsblog panel to find out what can be done to get it built faster all the way from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Wednesday, August 16, 6-7 p.m. Register at Eventbrite.
  • Saturday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition to practice bike maneuvering. Saturday, August 19, 10-12 p.m., Arguello Extension, Arguello Blvd and Lincoln Way, S.F. Join waitlist.
  • Saturday San Pablo Meeting. Bike East Bay is working for continuous bike lanes on San Pablo Ave, as part of a safer street for everyone who bikes, walks, drives, or takes transit. Join this meeting to find out more and help with the campaign. Saturday, August 19, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Afghan Burrito, 2309 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line

