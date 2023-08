New Bus Lanes on Hyde? ( SFStandard

SFMTA Gets Over 1 Million Rides to Outside Lands ( KRON4

VTA's Transit Recovery ( MercNews

Bridge Tolls and Traffic ( KQED

More on TI's Driverless Bus ( ABCNews

Breakdown of AV Crashes ( SFChron

Reuters) Cruise to Reduce Fleet Size by Half ( SFGate

RoboTaxis Hailed by Disabled Groups ( CBSLocal

Drivers' Most Hated Intersections ( SFStandard

S.F.'s Emergency Sirens Could be Back Next Year ( SFGate

S.F. Giants Suffer from "Cruise Curse" ( SportsIllustrated

S.F. IKEA Opens ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?