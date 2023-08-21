This Week: Protest at King Street Station, Board Meeting, Transit

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Protest at 4th and King. A 4-year-old child was hit and killed in the crosswalk at 4th and King Streets on Tuesday, April 15. Join Walk San Francisco and other advocacy groups to protest the deadly conditions at the intersection and demand better. Tuesday, August 22, 5-6 p.m., the plaza next to Caltrain, 4th & King Streets, S.F.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, August 22, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Evolving Transit’s Business Model. Join SPUR to explore how transit's business model is changing in Toronto, the United Kingdom, and Germany and how to draw insights that can help the Bay Area's transit system evolve its own business model. Wednesday, August 23, 12:30-1:30. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, August 25, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Learn rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards. Saturday, August 26, 12-2 p.m. Downtown Hayward Library (Meeting Room C), 888 C Street, Hayward.
- Sunday Bay Fair to San Leandro Marina: Bay Trail Equity Strategy Ride. Join Bike East Bay staff on this 12-mile guided bike ride from the Bay Fair BART station to the San Leandro Marina Park and back. Sunday, August 27, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Meet at the Bay Fair BART northeast side plaza.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.