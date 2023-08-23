Streetfilms Celebrates San Francisco’s Red-Carpet Transit Lanes

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Streetfilms producer Clarence Eckerson spent a week this summer documenting the best the Bay Area has to offer. He did videos on the new protected bike lanes on Telegraph, on Alameda, and he did a celebratory piece on the JFK Promenade and Great Highway Park.

On Tuesday the veteran filmmaker dropped the last movie in his Bay Area series, a piece on the city's red-carpet bus lanes. The video is embedded below:

This last film is hosted by SFMTA's transit priority manager and former Streetsblog reporter Michael Rhodes. Be sure to check it out.