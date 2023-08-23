Bus Rapid Transit
Streetfilms Celebrates San Francisco’s Red-Carpet Transit Lanes
Because 50~80 people on a bus should not be forced to sit in traffic behind individuals in private cars
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
See all posts
Streetsblog Edits Mayor’s Statement on Child Killed by a Motorist at 4th and King
A four-year-old child died because of a reckless motorist and a dangerously designed intersection next to the Caltrain Station. However, there are equally dangerous environments long ignored throughout the city. In line with that fact, Streetsblog is offering the following corrections/modifications to the mayor's statement.