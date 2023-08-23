Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Bus Rapid Transit

Streetfilms Celebrates San Francisco’s Red-Carpet Transit Lanes

Because 50~80 people on a bus should not be forced to sit in traffic behind individuals in private cars

2:45 PM PDT on August 23, 2023

Image: SFMTA

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Streetfilms producer Clarence Eckerson spent a week this summer documenting the best the Bay Area has to offer. He did videos on the new protected bike lanes on Telegraph, on Alameda, and he did a celebratory piece on the JFK Promenade and Great Highway Park.

On Tuesday the veteran filmmaker dropped the last movie in his Bay Area series, a piece on the city's red-carpet bus lanes. The video is embedded below:

This last film is hosted by SFMTA's transit priority manager and former Streetsblog reporter Michael Rhodes. Be sure to check it out.

Clarence Eckerson Jr.
Clarence Eckerson Jr. is the Director of Video Production for NYCSR's StreetFilms and producer of bikeTV. He loves the color purple, chocolate chip cookies, and enjoys walking, biking, and taking transit. He has never owned a driver's license.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

It’s Safe to Ride Transit

August 23, 2023
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 23

August 23, 2023
Vision Zero

Streetsblog Edits Mayor’s Statement on Child Killed by a Motorist at 4th and King

A four-year-old child died because of a reckless motorist and a dangerously designed intersection next to the Caltrain Station. However, there are equally dangerous environments long ignored throughout the city. In line with that fact, Streetsblog is offering the following corrections/modifications to the mayor's statement.

Roger Rudick and
(London Breed)
August 23, 2023
See all posts