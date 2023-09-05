Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Events

This Week: Buses, OakDOT, Vigil

8:11 AM PDT on September 5, 2023

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday/today! Getting Buses Out of Traffic. A new SPUR report details state, regional, and local actions necessary to prioritize transit on Bay Area roadways. Come join SPUR's discussion Tuesday/today, September 5, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday NEW DATE: A Conversation with OakDOT Director Fred Kelley. Join SPUR for a conversation between SPUR's Transportation Policy Manager Jonathon Kass and Director Kelley to learn more about plans to deliver safe transportation to all Oaklanders. Wednesday, September 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday Vigil for a Little Girl Killed by a Driver in Oakland. Advocates with Bike East Bay and Rapid Revolt are holding a vigil for a toddler killed by a driver next to Lake Merritt, Wednesday, 5-7 p.m., Lakeshore and Hanover, Oakland.
  • Thursday M Ocean View Transit and Safety Project. SFMTA is planning a bunch of stop removals and platform improvements. Come hear about it Thursday, September 7, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Thursday Santa Clara Street from Bland to Grand. Join SPUR and learn from the efforts to “re-enchant” and reimagine one of the world's best-known boulevards, the Champs-Elysées. What lessons can San Jose apply to Santa Clara Street? Thursday, September 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Thursday We Bike Book Club. The We Bike Book Club is a joint book club run by the Oakland Public Library and Bike East Bay. Join a discussion of The Intersectional Environmentalist. Thursday, September 7, 6-7 p.m. Register for more info.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, September 8, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Bay Bridge

‘Transbay the Hard Way’ Ride Underscores Lack of Bike Lane on Oakland Bay Bridge

It's still illegal to ride a bike between Treasure Island and downtown San Francisco on a bridge with ten lanes for motorists. But do tell us again how cyclists are privileged.

September 5, 2023
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 5

September 5, 2023
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 1

September 1, 2023
See all posts