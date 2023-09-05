This Week: Buses, OakDOT, Vigil

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/today! Getting Buses Out of Traffic. A new SPUR report details state, regional, and local actions necessary to prioritize transit on Bay Area roadways. Come join SPUR's discussion Tuesday/today, September 5, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday NEW DATE: A Conversation with OakDOT Director Fred Kelley. Join SPUR for a conversation between SPUR's Transportation Policy Manager Jonathon Kass and Director Kelley to learn more about plans to deliver safe transportation to all Oaklanders. Wednesday, September 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Vigil for a Little Girl Killed by a Driver in Oakland. Advocates with Bike East Bay and Rapid Revolt are holding a vigil for a toddler killed by a driver next to Lake Merritt, Wednesday, 5-7 p.m., Lakeshore and Hanover, Oakland.
- Thursday M Ocean View Transit and Safety Project. SFMTA is planning a bunch of stop removals and platform improvements. Come hear about it Thursday, September 7, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Santa Clara Street from Bland to Grand. Join SPUR and learn from the efforts to “re-enchant” and reimagine one of the world's best-known boulevards, the Champs-Elysées. What lessons can San Jose apply to Santa Clara Street? Thursday, September 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday We Bike Book Club. The We Bike Book Club is a joint book club run by the Oakland Public Library and Bike East Bay. Join a discussion of The Intersectional Environmentalist. Thursday, September 7, 6-7 p.m. Register for more info.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, September 8, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
