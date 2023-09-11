This Week: Residential Conversion, Follow up at 4th and King

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Prime Candidates for Office-to-Residential Conversion. This SPUR talk will spotlight buildings where conditions and opportunities are most favorable to adaptive reuse and redevelopment. Tuesday, September 12, 4-5:30 p.m., Autodesk Gallery, 2nd Floor, One Market Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Follow Up Action at 4th and King. One month will have passed since a four-year-old child was hit and killed in the crosswalk at 4th and King. Join Walk SF and hand out flyers and help remind people what happened. Tuesday, September 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at 4th and King, S.F. RSVP requested.
- Tuesday Potrero Yard Modernization Project Working Group. Give comments and hear updates on the Potrero yard project. Tuesday, September 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 4th Floor, Fisher Boardroom, KQED, 2601 Mariposa, S.F.
- Tuesday West Oakland Link Meeting. Join the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, to learn about the West Oakland Link, a plan to safely connect the Bay Skyway/Bay Bridge Trail with West Oakland and the Port by creating accessible bike and walking paths. Tuesday, September 12, 6-7:30 p.m., Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Ride to End Fossil Fuels. Demand that Governor Newsom phase out fossil fuel production in California and ensure an equitable, just transition to renewable energy. Friday, September 15, 5-8 p.m. Great Highway at Ortega, S.F. More at Eventbright.
- Sunday Big Bike Swap and Sale - Bike Exchange. The Silicon Valley Bicycle Exchange (Palo Alto) is hosting a Big Bike Swap and Sale. If you have old bike parts or accessories cluttering your garage, storage area, or closets now is the time to clear some room and help out a good cause. Sunday, September 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 3961 East Bayshore Road, Palo Alto.
