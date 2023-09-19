Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 19

7:40 AM PDT on September 19, 2023

  • Update on Bummer Market Street Construction (SFStandard)
  • Allowing Speed Cameras is Now up to Newsom (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Push to Ban Right on Red (Axios)
  • South San Francisco Plan for Housing, Transit (DailyJournal)
  • Using AI to Make Bus Driving Safer (CBSNews)
  • Oakland Merchants Plan 'Strike' Over Lost Crime Funds (SFChron)
  • Safety Perceptions About San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Berkeley to Loosen Restrictions on in-Law Units (Berkeleyside)
  • Spending the Day at Presidio Tunnel Tops (SFGate)
  • LegoLand in Downtown San Francisco? (SFStandard)
  • Old BART Car Headed to the Sierra Foothills (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Robotaxis Will Make Traffic Worse (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USABicycling

Why Sustainable Transportation Advocates Need to Talk About Long COVID

September 19, 2023
Protected Bike Lanes

City has Concrete Barriers for Salesforce But Not to Stop Traffic Violence?

Jersey barriers should be used to save lives.

September 18, 2023
Headlines

Headlines, September 18

September 18, 2023
See all posts