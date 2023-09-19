Headlines, September 19

Update on Bummer Market Street Construction ( SFStandard

Allowing Speed Cameras is Now up to Newsom ( EastBayTimes

More on Push to Ban Right on Red ( Axios

South San Francisco Plan for Housing, Transit ( DailyJournal

Using AI to Make Bus Driving Safer ( CBSNews

Oakland Merchants Plan 'Strike' Over Lost Crime Funds ( SFChron

Safety Perceptions About San Francisco ( SFChron

Berkeley to Loosen Restrictions on in-Law Units ( Berkeleyside

Spending the Day at Presidio Tunnel Tops ( SFGate

LegoLand in Downtown San Francisco? ( SFStandard

Old BART Car Headed to the Sierra Foothills ( SFStandard

Commentary: Robotaxis Will Make Traffic Worse ( SFChron

