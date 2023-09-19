Headlines, September 19

- Update on Bummer Market Street Construction (SFStandard)
- Allowing Speed Cameras is Now up to Newsom (EastBayTimes)
- More on Push to Ban Right on Red (Axios)
- South San Francisco Plan for Housing, Transit (DailyJournal)
- Using AI to Make Bus Driving Safer (CBSNews)
- Oakland Merchants Plan 'Strike' Over Lost Crime Funds (SFChron)
- Safety Perceptions About San Francisco (SFChron)
- Berkeley to Loosen Restrictions on in-Law Units (Berkeleyside)
- Spending the Day at Presidio Tunnel Tops (SFGate)
- LegoLand in Downtown San Francisco? (SFStandard)
- Old BART Car Headed to the Sierra Foothills (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Robotaxis Will Make Traffic Worse (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?